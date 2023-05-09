Imran Khan: A Patriot

I am in my mid 30’s. I can remember when I was 5 or 6, Pakistani channels used to air music videos in the UK.I used to love watching Jazba Junoon whenever it came on. I can remember standing so close to the tv and my mother used to sit on the sofa.I remember hearing every lyric, my eyes used to be glued on the music video.My heart used to swell with pride but I didn't know why.Whenever I saw the flag of Pakistan, I used to ask my mother what is this flag and what is Pakistan. My mothers eyes to swell and she said “Pakistan is our heart, mind and soul. We Pakistani Puttar. Our Pakistan is the purest in the world”. And she used to talk about her childhood.Finally, at the end, this tall, black haired man used to lift the cup in the video and smile. I asked “mother who is this man”. She said “this man is Imran Khan. He is the nation’s pride. Inshallah he will do even more great things for Pakistan”.My first time visiting Pakistan was in 1995 and I still have clear memories. The sweet smell, the roads, the people. Whenever I am in Pakistan, I am at home.Today my heart is broken. Corruption, dishonesty, lies, murder has become the norm of our nation.