Imran Khan a dictator?

It is very clear that Niazi wants to become a civilian dictator through the Presidential system which he will rig once/if he actually becomes President, he does not tolerate any other point of view or opposing view, he's been continuously back stabbing people who try to point out his weaknesses in his own party, and makes false cases and allegations non stop against other political philosophies, the Establishment and Judiciary are only tolerated if they go along with it.



Why exactly is it a good idea to follow?