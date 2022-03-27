What's new

Imran Khan a dictator?

It is very clear that Niazi wants to become a civilian dictator through the Presidential system which he will rig once/if he actually becomes President, he does not tolerate any other point of view or opposing view, he's been continuously back stabbing people who try to point out his weaknesses in his own party, and makes false cases and allegations non stop against other political philosophies, the Establishment and Judiciary are only tolerated if they go along with it.

Why exactly is it a good idea to follow?
 
It is very clear that Niazi wants to become a civilian dictator through the Presidential system which he will rig once/if he actually becomes President, he does not tolerate any other point of view or opposing view, he's been continuously back stabbing people who try to point out his weaknesses in his own party, and makes false cases and allegations non stop against other political philosophies, the Establishment and Judiciary are only tolerated if they go along with it.

Why exactly is it a good idea to follow?
Aren't we already under undeclared dictatorship, atleast an honest and patriotic dictator would be better than these sell outs... And can you plz elaborate on "khan's view" which he doesn't tolerate challenged and also the fake cases and allegations!??
 
Aren't we already under undeclared dictatorship, atleast an honest and patriotic dictator would be better than these sell outs... And can you plz elaborate on "khan's view" which he doesn't tolerate challenged and also the fake cases and allegations!??
Are you talking about the military? That can be sorted in some sense if these political parties come together on Misaq e Jamhoriat.
Secondly calling the military Animals for staying neutral and calling out the election commission er and the judiciary?

Are you real this dumb. Because you are failing in acting and gives vibes that you are really really dumb.
Thanks move along now
 
FO88LOCX0AkDgxw.jpeg
 
IK is worse than dictator. He was worried about PTI dissidents kids wedding. In every jalsa he was saying "In kay bachon ki shaadi nahi hogi" He targets kids. Thats why he not PM today. Allah ny ye izzat di hai, PM bhi na raha aur PTIian bas har kisi ko gaalian denay mein lagay hain.

But bro your thread will be deleted. There are some insecure mods/think tank jo delete kar detay hain anything against PTI. Is liye thi in ki GEO sy band bajti hai uska kuch kuch bhi nahi kar sakay..us kay owner ko bhi jail mein dala...is forum ki quality gutter ho gayi...idhar wala imran khan 60000 post kar baitha hai...fazool qisam ki memes post karta hai aur aik ghazi52 hai...yeh forum weeran ho ga kuch arsay mein.

Ab InshaAllah aur zaleel hon gy....jab gheedar ki maut ati wou shehar ki tarf bhagta hai.
 
FPaJT8fXsAk_jQL.jpeg


IK is worse than dictator. He was worried about PTI dissidents kids wedding. In every jalsa he was saying "In kay bachon ki shaadi nahi hogi" He targets kids. Thats why he not PM today. Allah ny ye izzat di hai, PM bhi na raha aur PTIian bas har kisi ko gaalian denay mein lagay hain.

But bro your thread will be deleted. There are some insecure mods/think tank jo delete kar detay hain anything against PTI. Is liye thi in ki GEO sy band bajti hai uska kuch kuch bhi nahi kar sakay..us kay owner ko bhi jail mein dala...is forum ki quality gutter ho gayi...idhar wala imran khan 60000 post kar baitha hai...fazool qisam ki memes post karta hai aur aik ghazi52 hai...yeh forum weeran ho ga kuch arsay mein.

Ab InshaAllah aur zaleel hon gy....jab gheedar ki maut ati wou shehar ki tarf bhagta hai.
FRzDVbaXMAI_6U3.jpeg
 
What is not royal about Niazi, his father not having land or a established business does not count.
Did his father rule Pakistan? Nope. Will his children rule Pakistan? Nope. Definition of royalty is rule is consequence of blood. It passes from father to son to daughter etc. You know -

  • ZAB
  • Benezir
  • Bilawal

  • Nawaz
  • Shebaz
  • Hamza
  • Maryam

The best example is Mogul King Shebaz and his son as Royal Prince Hamza of Punjab.

Saying since 1996?
No, since 1980s. That is when Pakistan was inflicted with sexual democracy.
 
