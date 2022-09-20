‘Imran is still someone’s favorite,’ accuses Maryam Responds to FIRs against PML-N leaders, says he says whatever he wants without facing any consequences

Maryam urges Imran to provide proof of party being threatened, reveal identities of Mr X and Mr Y Questions the logic of PTI chief urging his supporters to fight back when he himself "does not have the courage" to name the pair.

Responds to FIRs against PML-N leaders, says he says whatever he wants without facing any consequencesSpeaking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday, where she was due to appear in the Avenfield Reference, Maryam was asked about the recent FIR registered against certain government members and party leaders, including Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and PML-N leader Javed Latif and another member.In response, she said that she would rather not talk about former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan. However, she said that it was important to unmask Imran and show his true face to the public.She added that the way the PTI chief continues to enjoy impunity for both his words and actions, it seems he is still a favorite of some people. Is there no one out there to restrain him or at least object to his actions? She asked.Calling Imran a coward, she asked why was the former prime minister scared of taking names instead of hiding behind pseudonyms for his attacks with “Mr X” and “Mr Y”.Those he holds responsible, why is he so afraid to take their names, she asked, adding that the former premier must show proof of his allegations if he has any.Referring to the rumored secret meetings and go-betweens, she asked if Imran ever told his party members with whom he meets in secret. She added that it could not be that he calls out certain people during his public rallies but then pleads with the same people behind closed doors.On rumors of PML-N working to overthrow the government in Punjab, she said that it is a lawful government and, like all lawful governments, it has a fixed term.Maryam said that she still had trust in God for justice, adding that once the decision of her case is read out, she will say all that she wanted to say.