What's new

‘Imran is still someone’s favorite,’ accuses Maryam

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,162
19
26,376
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Responds to FIRs against PML-N leaders, says he says whatever he wants without facing any consequences
1663694938385.png

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday hit out, claiming that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was still someone’s ‘favorite’ as he continues to enjoy impunity for his actions.
Speaking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday, where she was due to appear in the Avenfield Reference, Maryam was asked about the recent FIR registered against certain government members and party leaders, including Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and PML-N leader Javed Latif and another member.
In response, she said that she would rather not talk about former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan. However, she said that it was important to unmask Imran and show his true face to the public.

She added that the way the PTI chief continues to enjoy impunity for both his words and actions, it seems he is still a favorite of some people. Is there no one out there to restrain him or at least object to his actions? She asked.
Calling Imran a coward, she asked why was the former prime minister scared of taking names instead of hiding behind pseudonyms for his attacks with “Mr X” and “Mr Y”.
Those he holds responsible, why is he so afraid to take their names, she asked, adding that the former premier must show proof of his allegations if he has any.
Referring to the rumored secret meetings and go-betweens, she asked if Imran ever told his party members with whom he meets in secret. She added that it could not be that he calls out certain people during his public rallies but then pleads with the same people behind closed doors.
On rumors of PML-N working to overthrow the government in Punjab, she said that it is a lawful government and, like all lawful governments, it has a fixed term.
Maryam said that she still had trust in God for justice, adding that once the decision of her case is read out, she will say all that she wanted to say.

www.samaaenglish.tv

‘Imran is still someone’s favorite,’ accuses Maryam

Responds to FIRs against PML-N leaders, says he says whatever he wants without facing any consequences
www.samaaenglish.tv
www.dawn.com

Maryam urges Imran to provide proof of party being threatened, reveal identities of Mr X and Mr Y

Questions the logic of PTI chief urging his supporters to fight back when he himself "does not have the courage" to name the pair.
www.dawn.com

 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
6,751
-3
12,640
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jahil orat , Khan is LADLA of pakistan people , he is not came into power by polishing boots of these corrupt generals likes ppp and nawazu parties doing till today
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maryam says appointment of COAS made Imran to worry
2
Replies
23
Views
598
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PEOPLE OF KP REJECTED IMRAN KHAN’S ANARCHIC LONG MARCH :MARYAM NAWAZ
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
2K
AZ1
AZ1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
IMF doesn’t trust Pakistan because of Imran Khan’s wrongdoing: Maryam Nawaz
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
2K
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Firebrand Maryam Nawaz Fails to Defend Her Govt
2 3
Replies
30
Views
487
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘Imran Khan was led by neutrals, lost his govt when crutches were removed’ : Maryam Nawaz at Dharampura PP 158
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
General Dong
General Dong

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom