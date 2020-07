Asalam Alikum, guys.Chaand Raat MubarakHave a blessed Eid ahead.Now, did you guys care to look what just happened recently w.r.t Karachi?Let me give you my opinion.What Imran just did here has thrown PPP in shock. Absolute brutal SHOCK.I read in news today that cabinet approved summary regarding Karachi on urgent basis - Hungami Manzoori.The decision to invite Army/NDMA in the city was taken and got approved in such a surprisingly quick manner that PPP didn't even have stamina or courage to challenge that.PPP left RED FACED.I am hardly seeing any criticism by PPP on this....Why?1. The decision was made and passed like a bullet. PPP was not ready.2. Involvement of Army - PPP pisses in her pants before they think they can challenge Army.3. Huge Noise by media. PPP still struggles to face media questions. They are just dumb.4. PPP is already stuck on so many fronts.is when you have A WILL, then THERE IS a way. The excuse of 18th amendment should not be given as it makes PTI looks weak.PTI has mandate in Karachi. Excuses of 18th amendment will piss her voters off. People seek improvements in their lives. They will not tolerate bullshit of some stupid amendment passed by thugs once in power. Going for accountability against PPP thugs and yet holding/respecting the amendment passed by PPP in high regard...BullshitPTI has the power. Involve all stakeholders w.r.t Karachi and make a MOVE. Make inroads in Interior Sindh...PPP try to appears strong but they are NOT. Challenge them where they are not challenged yet.Another thing which NO BODY notices. When it comes to Karachi, media sides with PTI.A bonus point for IK/PTI which otherwise faces hostile media. How Kamran Khan, respected journalist on Dunya news in his prime current affairs show, was praising IK was a thing to be listened.All agree that this move is a short term solution. Karachi needs a PERMANENT solution.So, what are you waiting for, PTI? Karachi/Sindh is ALL SET to be taken over.When good men move, Allah paves the way.Karachi has the most loyal supporters of PTI. Karachi seats played a role in making IK a PM...Time to return the favor.My prayers are with that honest chap, Khan. That's all, guys...What do you guys say by the way? How do you look into this?