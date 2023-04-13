What's new

Imran gets notice to pay luxury tax

Excise department gives ultimatum of a week to clear dues
1313172260dff1c.png

Punjab Excise and Taxation department has served a luxury tax notice to the former prime minister and chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan.

The notice, which was sent on Thursday, directs Khan to clear arrears under luxury tax amounting to Rs3.6 million.

The excise department dispatched a two-member team comprising ETO Adeel Amjad and Inspector Amna Rashid, who reached Imran Khan’s Lahore residence - Zaman Park - to deliver the notice.

The ex-PM has been directed to pay outstanding Rs3.6 million.

The notice further stated that if the dues are not cleared within a week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will be approached.

It is pertinent to mention that the notice comes at a time when the country is gearing up for the upcoming general elections.
Not imrab but his mother shaukat khanum

Here mother's of military personnels have only given cancer to this country
And that cancer have completely destroyed country

But shaukat khanum is the only one to give cure

But Pak phauj don't like it
 

