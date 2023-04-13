Imran gets notice to pay luxury tax Excise department gives ultimatum of a week to clear dues

Excise department gives ultimatum of a week to clear duesThe notice, which was sent on Thursday, directs Khan to clear arrears under luxury tax amounting to Rs3.6 million.The excise department dispatched a two-member team comprising ETO Adeel Amjad and Inspector Amna Rashid, who reached Imran Khan’s Lahore residence - Zaman Park - to deliver the notice.The ex-PM has been directed to pay outstanding Rs3.6 million.The notice further stated that if the dues are not cleared within a week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will be approached.It is pertinent to mention that the notice comes at a time when the country is gearing up for the upcoming general elections.