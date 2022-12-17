Imran files defamation case against TV channel, businessman​

,.,.,.
News Desk
December 17, 2022
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said his lawyers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have filed a defamation case against Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor, Geo News and anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada for airing a programme that alleged PTI's involvement in the sale of Toshakhana gifts.
The former prime minister took to his official Twitter handle and said that his team of lawyers in the UAE, headed by Hassan Shad, have filed a libel and slander claim.
“Headed by Hasan Shad, my UAE lawyers have now filed a libel and slander claim against Geo TV, Shahzeb Khanzada and fraudster Umar Farooq Zahoor under UAE law,” the tweet read.
Meanwhile, the deposed prime minister has also announced filing a demand notice to Geo TV and its owner Mir Shakeel in the United States. “My team of lawyers led by Fasih U Din filed demand notice to Geo and Mir Shakeel in USA. Disinformation and Fake News culture of GEO and its handlers will be dealt with in courts,” Imran said in a Twitter post.
Last month, Zahoor appeared on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath and alleged that the PTI government had sold an expensive Graff wristwatch, gifted to Imran by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, for $2 million. It was said that the approximate worth of the gift at the time of sale in 2019 was Rs280 million.
The businessman also claimed that he had bought the watch through former accountability czar Shahzad Akbar and Farah Gogi - a close friend of PTI Chairman and former premier Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.
He alleged that Farah wanted to sell the watch for $4-5 million “but after negotiations, I purchased it for $2 million”, adding that the payment was made in cash on Farah’s insistence.
Later in November, Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Gogi sent a Rs5 billion legal notice to the Dubai-based businessman, Geo News and Khanzada for airing the programme.
It is pertinent to note that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified the PTI chairman under Article 63(1)(p) as it announced its verdict in the Toshakhana reference.
Imran files defamation case against TV channel, businessmanFormer premier says his lawyers in the UAE have filed a libel and slander claim
News Desk
December 17, 2022
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said his lawyers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have filed a defamation case against Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor, Geo News and anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada for airing a programme that alleged PTI's involvement in the sale of Toshakhana gifts.
The former prime minister took to his official Twitter handle and said that his team of lawyers in the UAE, headed by Hassan Shad, have filed a libel and slander claim.
“Headed by Hasan Shad, my UAE lawyers have now filed a libel and slander claim against Geo TV, Shahzeb Khanzada and fraudster Umar Farooq Zahoor under UAE law,” the tweet read.
Meanwhile, the deposed prime minister has also announced filing a demand notice to Geo TV and its owner Mir Shakeel in the United States. “My team of lawyers led by Fasih U Din filed demand notice to Geo and Mir Shakeel in USA. Disinformation and Fake News culture of GEO and its handlers will be dealt with in courts,” Imran said in a Twitter post.
Last month, Zahoor appeared on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath and alleged that the PTI government had sold an expensive Graff wristwatch, gifted to Imran by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, for $2 million. It was said that the approximate worth of the gift at the time of sale in 2019 was Rs280 million.
The businessman also claimed that he had bought the watch through former accountability czar Shahzad Akbar and Farah Gogi - a close friend of PTI Chairman and former premier Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.
He alleged that Farah wanted to sell the watch for $4-5 million “but after negotiations, I purchased it for $2 million”, adding that the payment was made in cash on Farah’s insistence.
Later in November, Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Gogi sent a Rs5 billion legal notice to the Dubai-based businessman, Geo News and Khanzada for airing the programme.
It is pertinent to note that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified the PTI chairman under Article 63(1)(p) as it announced its verdict in the Toshakhana reference.
Imran Khan announces to dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies on Dec 23
LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has announced to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)
arynews.tv