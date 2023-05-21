Imran fears rearrest on Tuesday, sees no benefit in confrontation with army He is set to appear before National Accountability Bureau in Al-Qadir Trust case

He is set to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi chapter in Al-Qadir Trust case.In the interview with Fareed Zakaria on CNN, Imran Khan emphasised that efforts are being made to dismantle democracy in Pakistan, citing the arrest of over 10,000 party workers and the incarceration of his entire senior leadership.He claimed that the government is attempting to remove him from the political scene out of fear of losing elections.He referred to a previous assassination attempt on his life and expressed ongoing concerns about his personal safety.The former prime minister voiced apprehension about the coalition government's intentions regarding the scheduled national elections in October. Khan worried that the elections might be postponed until the government is confident that PTI will not emerge victorious.He highlighted that PTI had previously won by-elections, which he believed has made the ruling alliance anxious about the prospects of facing his party in the polls.Imran Khan described the current period as unpredictable and expressed his belief that a strong defence system is vital for Pakistan's stability.He acknowledged that he had previously worked with former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa but claimed that during the last six months of PTI's government, efforts were made to remove him.PTI chairman stressed the importance of a united Pakistan and the need to avoid confrontations with the army, stating that even if one were to win against the military, it would ultimately lead to the loss of the country.