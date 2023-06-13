Imran failed to provide evidence of assassination claim before JIT: Sana

Imran failed to provide evidence of assassination claim: Sana | The Express Tribune Minister says PTI chief has proved himself a liar and confessed before JIT that all his statements were baseless

Minister says PTI chief has proved himself a liar and confessed that all his statements were baselessInterior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan has acknowledged that he has no evidence of his own assassination conspiracy.Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, Sanaullah said that Khan was included in the investigation in a case registered at Ramna police station in Islamabad, adding that the PTI chief accused senior army officers, the prime minister, and him of his murder.“JIT showed a video to the PTI chief, and he confessed that it was his own voice. During the investigation, he proved himself to be a liar and confessed that all his statements were baseless,” he added., quoting sources, had reported that when the PTI chief was shown the FIR against him by the JIT, he was unable to provide any evidence to support the allegations he hurled in the video clips.The JIT inquired why he mentioned the name of DG ISI in his videos. They also questioned whether he had met a senior military official, whom he referred to as “Dirty Harry”.The PTI chairman responded that DG ISI had held a press conference, adding that he had never held any meeting with the senior military officer.Rana Sanaullah, in today’s presser, further said that the JIT has received audio and video evidence implicating the PTI culprits in the vandalism of national institutions and army installations.He said that those responsible for the attacks on army installations would be tried by the military courts. He emphasized that innocent individuals would not be unjustly punished, however, those involved in the attacks on national institutions would face severe consequences.The minister highlighted that Israel and other enemies of Pakistan had supported and funded the PTI to sow chaos within the country. However, he expressed gratitude to the country’s intelligence agencies for taking preemptive measures and thwarting their malicious intentions.He claimed that the PTI chief had aimed to assemble a million-strong tiger force to incite uprising within the country. He further said that this force had been supported with substantial financial resources, including loans and foreign funding, in order to orchestrate attacks on national institutions and create negative narratives against the army chief and other institutions on social media.Sanaullah criticised Imran Khan for making baseless accusations against the prime minister, interior minister and COAS that they want to kill him. The PTI chief was asked to produce evidence, but he failed to present any, he added.The interior minister stated that Khan was detrimental to Pakistan, referring to him as a “cancer for the nation”. He pointed out that the events of May 9 were not merely political protests but deliberate attacks on Pakistan's national institutions and military installations.In response to a query about the upcoming general elections, he acknowledged the possibility of seat adjustments with political parties to alleviate the country's economic crisis. However, he clarified that the PML-N would not form an alliance with any party in the next election.