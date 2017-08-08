What's new

Imran expects early elections, asks PTI workers to start preparations

Jinn Baba

Jinn Baba

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 16, 2015
3,036
-1
5,086
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Imran expects early elections, asks PTI workers to start preparations

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday announced that he has directed party workers to prepare for general elections, since PTI is expecting early polls.

The PTI chief, while speaking to media following a party meeting, said the PML-N had a golden opportunity to distance itself from the Sharif family but it chose otherwise.

Expressing disappointment over the actions of incumbent Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khan said that Abbasi should not have defended the Sharif family's 'corruption'.

"The course opted by the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif only leads to early elections," Khan claimed. He also announced that PTI will begin its election campaign on August 14.

"What message are you trying to convey to the people by rallying through the Grand Trunk road," he asked Nawaz.

"The Sharifs are trying to pressurise the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), but that will not happen," Khan alleged.

Criticising Nawaz's decision to rally on the GT Road, he asked: "they [PML-N] used to accuse us of attempting to derail democracy [with our sit-ins] but what are they doing themselves? Is this not an attempt to derail democracy?"

"I would have given them some tips on how to live in containers if they had been going for something good," Khan quipped, before alleging that Nawaz and his supporters "are heading out to destroy institutions".

"They [the PML-N] are ruling in the centre and in Punjab, then who are they protesting against?" Khan asked, reminding Sharif that the unanimous Panamagate decision came out after weeks of investigation.

"You are trying to imply that the military is not letting democracy continue although the army chief has clearly stated that they stand with the Constitution."

"By taking to the streets, the PML-N is trying to give the impression that the law is different for the powerful and the weak," Khan alleged.

He also predicted that the protest will thin out within hours since government officers and the PML-N's "rented" people will leave for their homes.

"I challenge them to pull out 10, 20 per cent of the number of people that came to the Parade Ground jalsa on a 48-hour notice," he said.

Extending support to Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr Tahirul Qadri, who returned earlier in the day to Pakistan seeking "justice for the Model Town victims", the PTI chief said that Qadri's people had suffered a grave injustice and the PTI stood with them in their struggle.

https://www.dawn.com/news/1350361/i...ctions-asks-pti-workers-to-start-preparations
 
Last edited by a moderator:
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
63,930
1
51,192
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Pakistan is not prepared for elections.

Mardam shumari
Halqa bandi
Senate

Bohat chezen hawa me hain.

Bohat lambi muddat ki uboori hukoomat is to be expected if PM decides to dissolve the assembly.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
64,028
1
130,020
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
who will pay the money ? election is not joke . its poor public money not imran or nawaz;s father's money . if they are so excited just tell them pay 2bn$ in advance .
 
F

FlightOfFalcon youthia

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 18, 2022
16
0
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Flight of falcon said:
Patwaris should be paraded on streets with their faces painted black and stripped naked . Entire establishment / state machinery and money couldn’t win them seats . Bastards
Click to expand...

Lagta hai teray saath kisi patwari ny raat ky andharay mein sahi bura kya hai doctor majboor.

Actually this is a shutup call to Imran Khan & Youthias who were targetting ECP credibilty and targeting state instituions without any evidence. PMLN should be credited for organizing free and fair elections without any violence.

Since Youthias lack logic and rely on memes they dont know that actually PMLN snatched 5 seats from PTI and lost 2-3 seats due to internal politics because all those 20 seats belonged to PTI. This means PMLN will retain its seats and snatch some PTI seats in General Elections

Again this time PTI Punjab government will be formed with even thinner majority of only 1-2 seats.

Some battles are lost to win WAR - Youthias will never understand this.





@Sainthood 101 @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Bleek @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1@N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan @Faqirze @pakpride00090 @MultaniGuy @Abid123 @Goritoes @SecularNationalist @PakistaniandProud @PAKISTANFOREVER @Dual Wielder @Imran Khan @Flight of falcon @Ghazwa-e-Hind @AZ1 @Rafael @Norwegian @ahaider97 @Thrust_Vector998 @Windjammer

@raptor22
@Hack-Hook
@IceCold
@PakSarZameen47
@Muhammad Saftain Anjum
@DrJekyll
@Sohail Niazai
@Hassan Imtiaz
@Song Hong
@moweike
@baajey
@TOPGUN
@Enigma SIG
@Straightalk
@REhorror
@Rafael
@muhammadhafeezmalik
@Shapur Zol Aktaf
@yesboss
@Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam
@Shafsins
@GriffinsRule
@hembo
@Sainthood 101
@IMADreamer
@Genius 17
@Defencelover1997
@cocomo
@Red nucleus
@AZ1
@ThisUser
@TheUsualSuspect
@nope
@Eagle_Nest
@Menthol
@Mrc
@Ihsan khan 66
@lcloo
@Abid123
@MH.Yang
@Skorzeny88
@Black_cats
@xeuss
@Damir877
@Pindi Boy
@Diviner
@Sudarshan
@BON PLAN
@JH7
@Musna
@Olympus81
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Early polls likely to be nip and tuck affair between PML-N and PTI
2
Replies
15
Views
977
koolio
koolio
HAIDER
PML-N supporters protest against Imran Khan outside Jemima Goldsmith's London residence
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
ghazi52
Have asked party to start preparations for Islamabad march: Imran Khan
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
164
Views
6K
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
P@kistan
PTI worker in Peshawar sent to jail on remand over Maryam Nawaz’s deepfake video
2
Replies
23
Views
675
akramishaqkhan
akramishaqkhan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI workers stage violent protest, enter Sindh House in Islamabad by force
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
101
Views
4K
Trango Towers
Trango Towers

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom