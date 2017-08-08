Imran expects early elections, asks PTI workers to start preparations
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday announced that he has directed party workers to prepare for general elections, since PTI is expecting early polls.
The PTI chief, while speaking to media following a party meeting, said the PML-N had a golden opportunity to distance itself from the Sharif family but it chose otherwise.
Expressing disappointment over the actions of incumbent Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khan said that Abbasi should not have defended the Sharif family's 'corruption'.
"The course opted by the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif only leads to early elections," Khan claimed. He also announced that PTI will begin its election campaign on August 14.
"What message are you trying to convey to the people by rallying through the Grand Trunk road," he asked Nawaz.
"The Sharifs are trying to pressurise the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), but that will not happen," Khan alleged.
Criticising Nawaz's decision to rally on the GT Road, he asked: "they [PML-N] used to accuse us of attempting to derail democracy [with our sit-ins] but what are they doing themselves? Is this not an attempt to derail democracy?"
"I would have given them some tips on how to live in containers if they had been going for something good," Khan quipped, before alleging that Nawaz and his supporters "are heading out to destroy institutions".
"They [the PML-N] are ruling in the centre and in Punjab, then who are they protesting against?" Khan asked, reminding Sharif that the unanimous Panamagate decision came out after weeks of investigation.
"You are trying to imply that the military is not letting democracy continue although the army chief has clearly stated that they stand with the Constitution."
"By taking to the streets, the PML-N is trying to give the impression that the law is different for the powerful and the weak," Khan alleged.
He also predicted that the protest will thin out within hours since government officers and the PML-N's "rented" people will leave for their homes.
"I challenge them to pull out 10, 20 per cent of the number of people that came to the Parade Ground jalsa on a 48-hour notice," he said.
Extending support to Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr Tahirul Qadri, who returned earlier in the day to Pakistan seeking "justice for the Model Town victims", the PTI chief said that Qadri's people had suffered a grave injustice and the PTI stood with them in their struggle.
https://www.dawn.com/news/1350361/i...ctions-asks-pti-workers-to-start-preparations
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday announced that he has directed party workers to prepare for general elections, since PTI is expecting early polls.
The PTI chief, while speaking to media following a party meeting, said the PML-N had a golden opportunity to distance itself from the Sharif family but it chose otherwise.
Expressing disappointment over the actions of incumbent Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khan said that Abbasi should not have defended the Sharif family's 'corruption'.
"The course opted by the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif only leads to early elections," Khan claimed. He also announced that PTI will begin its election campaign on August 14.
"What message are you trying to convey to the people by rallying through the Grand Trunk road," he asked Nawaz.
"The Sharifs are trying to pressurise the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), but that will not happen," Khan alleged.
Criticising Nawaz's decision to rally on the GT Road, he asked: "they [PML-N] used to accuse us of attempting to derail democracy [with our sit-ins] but what are they doing themselves? Is this not an attempt to derail democracy?"
"I would have given them some tips on how to live in containers if they had been going for something good," Khan quipped, before alleging that Nawaz and his supporters "are heading out to destroy institutions".
"They [the PML-N] are ruling in the centre and in Punjab, then who are they protesting against?" Khan asked, reminding Sharif that the unanimous Panamagate decision came out after weeks of investigation.
"You are trying to imply that the military is not letting democracy continue although the army chief has clearly stated that they stand with the Constitution."
"By taking to the streets, the PML-N is trying to give the impression that the law is different for the powerful and the weak," Khan alleged.
He also predicted that the protest will thin out within hours since government officers and the PML-N's "rented" people will leave for their homes.
"I challenge them to pull out 10, 20 per cent of the number of people that came to the Parade Ground jalsa on a 48-hour notice," he said.
Extending support to Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr Tahirul Qadri, who returned earlier in the day to Pakistan seeking "justice for the Model Town victims", the PTI chief said that Qadri's people had suffered a grave injustice and the PTI stood with them in their struggle.
https://www.dawn.com/news/1350361/i...ctions-asks-pti-workers-to-start-preparations
Last edited by a moderator: