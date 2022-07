Imran expects early elections, asks PTI workers to start preparations

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday announced that he has directed party workers to prepare for general elections, since PTI is expecting early polls.The PTI chief, while speaking to media following a party meeting, said the PML-N had a golden opportunity to distance itself from the Sharif family but it chose otherwise.Expressing disappointment over the actions of incumbent Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khan said that Abbasi should not have defended the Sharif family's 'corruption'. "The course opted by the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif only leads to early elections," Khan claimed. He also announced that PTI will begin its election campaign on August 14."What message are you trying to convey to the people by rallying through the Grand Trunk road," he asked Nawaz."The Sharifs are trying to pressurise the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), but that will not happen," Khan alleged.Criticising Nawaz's decision to rally on the GT Road, he asked: "they [PML-N] used to accuse us of attempting to derail democracy [with our sit-ins] but what are they doing themselves? Is this not an attempt to derail democracy?""They [the PML-N] are ruling in the centre and in Punjab, then who are they protesting against?" Khan asked, reminding Sharif that the unanimous Panamagate decision came out after weeks of investigation."By taking to the streets, the PML-N is trying to give the impression that the law is different for the powerful and the weak," Khan alleged.Extending support to Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr Tahirul Qadri, who returned earlier in the day to Pakistan seeking "justice for the Model Town victims", the PTI chief said that Qadri's people had suffered a grave injustice and the PTI stood with them in their struggle.