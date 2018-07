"A few months later, in the summer of 2016, a new male acquaintance asked if he could speak to me as he was quite disturbed. He clearly sounded very angry and emotional. I was friends with his older sister and we had a respectful distance between us, so he couldn’t come out clearly with the story he had just heard. With great difficulty and pain in his voice, he said, “I had no idea how much you have suffered at the hands of this person. It’s so cruel for you to have gone through thisawful marriage”.



It turned out that he had been told by a PTI leader from Punjab how the Chairman of PTI had disappeared with the transgender dancer at an event he had been invited to. The PTI leader knew I was friends with this family, so called them and said, “We can’t follow him anymore. This chap has been misleading all of us. Now that we know his true nature we feel even sorrier for his ex-wife. After she visited us, we were convinced that she was the best thing that happened to him”. It is strange that so many of the compliments I’ve received in my life have come packaged with such negativity"

