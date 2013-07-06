Imran due in Peshawar today, sort issues !

Doctors allegedly took several journalists hostage in the hospital during coverage of an injured cop who later died. The doctors also thrashed the journalists, which led five-hour long blockade of Jamrud Road. The provincial leaders of the party mishandled the issue, which infuriated the journalists.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is visiting the provincial capital today (Saturday) amid a host of challenges.As he has scheduled his visit to review progress on the recently-established working committee, he will face the issue of violence against journalists in Khyber Teaching Hospital.To do damage control, Imran late Wednesday issued a statement and condemned the thrashing of journalists. He said his party believed in the freedom of press.Another issue that he would face during his visit is dispute over the award of ticket on NA-1 Peshawar, which Imran Khan himself vacated.Supporters of Samad Mursaleen is holding a press conference to oppose the award of ticket to Gul Bacha.this is not right,if the elected govt cannot sort out issues at their own like the party's vision, then what are they good for?this is job of CM KPK, not Imran khan.