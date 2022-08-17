What's new

Imran directs authorities concerned to shift Gill to Rawalpindi hospital

1660754283282.png

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to immediately shift PTI leader Shahbaz Gill to Rawalpindi hospital.

The PTI chairman issued orders to Additional Chief Secretary and Inspector General (IG) Police Jails to prevent his Gill from being placed on physical remand.

Sources privy to the matter said that Imran Khan ordered to create an emergency situation to immediately shift Shahbaz Gill to a hospital.

The former PM was told that this is illegal and cannot be done but he responded by saying that he does not care about the results.

Shahbaz Gill moves IHC against physical remand

Former SAPM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill has challenged the session court’s ruling regarding two-day physical remand in sedition case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Gill challenged Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhary’s decision through his lawyers. Additional Sessions Judge, IG and SSP Islamabad among others have been made parties in the petition.

Earlier today, the session court of Islamabad had approved PTI chairman Imran Khan’s chief of staff’s two-day physical remand in sedition case.

Previously, the Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry held hearing on the review appeal against the rejection of PTI leader’s physical remand, in which the prosecutor and Shahbaz Gill’s lawyer completed their arguments.

The court has sent Shahbaz Gill on two-day physical remand in the verdict.

On August 9, Gill was arrested by Islamabad Police outside Banigala Chowk on charges of “making statements against state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion.”

On Monday, the Islamabad court issued notices to Gill in the government’s petition seeking his physical remand.

A single-member bench of Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Monday heard the federal government’s petition filed through Advocate General Islamabad Jahangir Jadoon seeking physical custody of the PTI leader to collect additional evidence in the case and acquire the names of those behind the alleged offence.

In the petition, the prosecution cited Gill, the sessions judge, Islamabad and the judicial magistrate as respondents. The government adopted the stance in the petition that the investigation was incomplete and Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir granted judicial remand and rejected an extension of Gill’s physical remand which has resulted in the prosecution case being subjected to “serious prejudice”.

It requested physical custody of the accused, arguing that the “police have yet to recover the mobile phone of the accused containing necessary information/date to corroborate the contents of FIR as a piece of evidence.”
Don’t fear consequences: Imran orders Punjab govt officials to follow illegal orders

Ex-PM directs home secretary, jail IG to shift Gill to a hospital
SAMAA WEB DESKabout 4 hours ago

Soon after PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was remanded to Islamabad Police custody for another two days, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan ordered the Punjab administration to move him to a hospital.
As reported by SAMAA TV, Imran Khan gave this order to Punjab home secretary and Punjab jails inspector general (IG).
He ordered both government officials to immediately shift Gill to a hospital in Rawalpindi.

PTI had alleged that Gill was stripped naked and tortured when he was in custody of Islamabad Police – which was under the federal government led by PML-N – after getting arrested on sedition charges.
READ: PTI leaders fear Gill to cough up ‘false statement’ against Imran Khan
The government officials told ex-PM that it would be illegal to do so.
But, Imran Khan pushed them to follow his orders no matter what the consequences of it are going to be.
