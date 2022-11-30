Imran didn't think about Quaid’s call while hatching 'conspiracy', says Maryam Nawaz Imran didn't think about Quaid’s call while hatching 'conspiracy', says Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday castigated Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan after he quoted Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah while congratulating the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.In a series of tweets, Maryam penned that "Have you [Imran Khan] forgotten the year 2018 when you conspired against Nawaz Sharif with some officers, stole the public mandate [in Nawaz Sharif], made public officers controversial, and ruined their future?"She added, "Did you forget quoting Quaid-e-Azam back then? "Your politics, like your senses, have been buried."Quoting Khan in another tweet, she said, "You [Khan] have a selective memory, people don t."Reminding Imran of his ‘conspiracies’, she added, "Your [Khan] collude with certain elements of estbalsihment, they raise &feed u like their Godson. Now you beg for their unconstitutional interference, and when it is denied, you call them traitors.Questioning the former premier’s character, she added, "You have the audacity to talk about trust deficits?" You think people are fools?"Earlier, the former PM took to Twitter to congratulate the newly-appointed top general a day after he took charge at a change of command ceremony at the General Headquarters (GHQ). He also felicitated Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza on becoming Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).Mr Khan, who was ousted from the prime minister’s office through a no-confidence vote in April, expressed hope that the new military leadership would end the prevailing trust deficit that had been built up in the last eight months “between the nation and the State”.“Strength of the State is derived from its people,” reads the tweet.He also shared a message by the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, to the armed forces in August 1947.“Do not forget that the armed forces are the servants of the people and you do not make national policy; it is we, the civilians, who decide these issues and it is your duty to carry out these tasks with which you are entrusted," reads the Quaid’s message.