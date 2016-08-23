Imran demands Rangers operation in Punjab

What's new

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has said that Rangers should be given powers to take action against extremists and target killers in Punjab.

Imran Khan, in a statement on Sunday, claimed that Punjab Government was incapable of taking action against terrorists and criminals.

The PTI chairman Khan, condemning the killing of PTI worker named Mirza Tanveer Ahmed, stated that he was the complainant in this double murder case and had been facing threats.

Khan said that Tanveer was murdered after refusing to bow down to the threats being issued to him.

My statement demanding Ranger’s actions being conducted in Karachi be extended to Lahorehttps://t.co/Easy18DcdQ pic.twitter.com/TAgUBfKsdC

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 21, 2016



He said that two PTI workers named Khurram and Arif were killed in Hamza Shahbaz’s constituency throughout.

“Clearly, where the Sharifs’ fear political defeat they simply use their gulloo force – which is what the Punjab police has been reduced to – to intimidate and even kill their opponents,” Khan said.

He added that the authorities were aware of the threats being meted out to Ahmed but they did not provide security or take action against those issuing the threats.

Khan demanded that the para-military force be called into Lahore take action against target killers and the militant outfits against whom Punjab Government is unable or is unwilling to act.

http://arynews.tv/en/imran-demands-rangers-operation-across-punjab/
 
I wonder why establishments energy fizzles out when it comes to operations in Punjab.
They cant operate in Punjab bcz of Noora sitting in centre. Just be patient as army is already fighting on multiple fronts. Considering limited resources one can stretch armed forces to a certain limit.
 
Partial approach won't help and it strengthens the impression among other provinces that establishment sides with Punjab and always fails to address issues there. A huge strategic omission and it is not the first time. If we have rectified earlier, Pakistan would be complete today.
 
I wonder why establishments energy fizzles out when it comes to operations in Punjab.
If the Army wants to maintain the semblance of impartiality, they will have to conduct an Operation in Punjab. It is true that Punjab has always been spared and has been the favourite child of the Establishment. PML-N will resist an Operation in Punjab because many of their MPA's, MNA's and Party Workers will get arrested because they themselves are involved in Terrorism and Crime. The first to go would be our Dracula Rana Sanaullah.

Corruption, Target Killing, Extortion, Kidnapping etc etc is at an all time high in Punjab. In just Lahore alone where the bulk of Punjab Police is deployed, more than 100 children were kidnapped with the blessings of many PML-N members. Dolphin Force the much vaunted force to prevent street crime has already joined hands with criminals and are looting the common citizens of Lahore. Its a complete mess and chaos in Punjab, i pray to God that the Army and the Rangers take the decision to launch an all out Operation in

First root out Afghan grown terrorists on the border then root out home grown terrorists in Punjab.
The home grown terrorists in Punjab are far more deadly. We already have a huge force deployed to deal with Foreign Terrorists but as of now, have no Force besides the useless Punjab Police to combat Terrorists in Punjab.
 
They cant operate in Punjab bcz of Noora sitting in centre. Just be patient as army is already fighting on multiple fronts. Considering limited resources one can stretch armed forces to a certain limit.
It does not help at all. Army has to force it on them. Do you know thousands of children have been kidnapped in Punjab recently and no recovery has been made so far? And still you think Punjab is ok. God forbid, if APS Peshawar style incident happens in Punjab...what will they do?

If the Army wants to maintain the semblance of impartiality, they will have to conduct an Operation in Punjab. It is true that Punjab has always been spared and has been the favourite child of the Establishment. PML-N will resist an Operation in Punjab because many of their MPA's, MNA's and Party Workers will get arrested because they themselves are involved in Terrorism and Crime. The first to go would be our Dracula Rana Sanaullah.

Corruption, Target Killing, Extortion, Kidnapping etc etc is at an all time high in Punjab. In just Lahore alone where the bulk of Punjab Police is deployed, more than 100 children were kidnapped with the blessings of many PML-N members. Dolphin Force the much vaunted force to prevent street crime has already joined hands with criminals and are looting the common citizens of Lahore. Its a complete mess and chaos in Punjab, i pray to God that the Army and the Rangers take the decision to launch an all out Operation in



The home grown terrorists in Punjab are far more deadly. We already have a huge force deployed to deal with Foreign Terrorists but as of now, have no Force besides the useless Punjab Police to combat Terrorists in Punjab.
Until the operation is done across the board and no sacred cows are spared and only scape goats are targeted, establishing long lasting peace in the country would remain a distant dream.
How flawed their approach get evinced from their handling of situation is Karachi. They are arresting the workers of MQM but they have't even indicated a strong action against the leadership and especially the main character who instigated all that. Altaf Hussain...why? I fail to understand.
 
If operation by rangers start in Punjab like Karachi within few weeks Khawaja and company start cursing Army double than what MQM start after three years.
 

