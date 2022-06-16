What's new

Imran confesses to blunders, was misled on Justice Qazi Faez Isa issue: Hamid Khan

Imran confesses to blunders: Hamid Khan

LAHORE: Senior lawyer and former PTI leader Hamid Khan said Monday that he had met Imran Khan on the latter's request.

Speaking in Geo News show 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath', he said Imran Khan had confessed to committing blunders that caused loss to the PTI. He said the PTI chairman said he had misjudged Jehangir Tareen and Aleem Khan and the party had to suffer for that. Hamid Khan said Imran also admitted that he was misled on Justice Qazi Faez Isa issue.

Hamid Khan said that Shah Mehmood Qureshi had brought Imran’s message to him. He said he agreed to see him along with former core members of the PTI. During the meeting, Hamid said Imran Khan had admitted that his (Hamid Khan’s) stance and struggle against the establishment’s political role were true. He said he had also admitted that he should have given importance to his (Hamid Khan’s) reservations about Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan.

The senior lawyer said he had met Imran Khan after he filed a reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. He said he had told him that the reference was a mistake because the judge was an honest man. He said Imran had got angry at that time resultantly he lost contact with him. He said he had warned

Imran Khan of certain people around him. He said he and other former party stalwarts had advised him to be mindful of certain people around him. These people, he said, had deserted certain parties and had links to the establishment. He said he had advised Imran Khan that as long as these people were around him, he could not be rightly counseled.

He hoped that Imran Khan would follow his and colleagues’ advice, adding that they don’t want party offices. He said: “They just want the PTI to follow the agenda it had been created for.”

Imran has bowed down to the bandar courts and their mafia.
It's sad where he is standing right now.
This mafia will make sure he turns into an anti mil establishment party. And stands behind the judges in all their good or bad endeavors. They will use him as a pressure tactic agaisnt any future military coup .. toothless justice mafia will fight military establishment till last youthia...sad..
 
Imran has bowed down to the bandar courts and their mafia.
It's sad where he is standing right now.
This mafia will make sure he turns into an anti mil establishment party. And stands behind the judges in all their good or bad endeavors. They will use him as a pressure tactic agaisnt any future military coup .. toothless justice mafia will fight military establishment till last youthia...sad..
Military Establishment is the biggest curse for Pakistan.
THEY HAVE DISHONERED ARMY who people respect.
Establishment acts as Supra Government.
Unbridled Power in the hands of Establishment is wider corruption as this power is used to usurp civilian positions, and run commercial activities.
This corruption has also seeped in ranks where army position is misused and ideas of equality and justice have been shattered.
 
A Judicial commission should be formed to determine how deep the conspiracy against Pakistan's judiciary and on whose behest was it undertaken.
 
Imran has bowed down to the bandar courts and their mafia.
It's sad where he is standing right now.
This mafia will make sure he turns into an anti mil establishment party. And stands behind the judges in all their good or bad endeavors. They will use him as a pressure tactic agaisnt any future military coup .. toothless justice mafia will fight military establishment till last youthia...sad..
Nah... It will be much.more simpler then that... Pakistan will implode and economic turmoil will turn everyone into self devouring murdering mobs.... Total break down and failed state....

Imran Khan will be murdered by the corrupt and the poor will remember him in their dreams.


It's game over for banana republic.
 
Military Establishment is the biggest curse for Pakistan.
THEY HAVE DISHONERED ARMY who people respect.
Establishment acts as Supra Government.
Unbridled Power in the hands of Establishment is wider corruption as this power is used to usurp civilian positions, and run commercial activities.
This corruption has also seeped in ranks where army position is misused and ideas of equality and justice have been shattered.
You dont say such things from the position of weakness.

A Judicial commission should be formed to determine how deep the conspiracy against Pakistan's judiciary and on whose behest was it undertaken.
Pakistani judiciary itself is the biggest curse and conspiracy against Pakistan..
 
It stops at annulment of constitution and a new political order. True insafians understand.
But these youthias here think imran khan had some magic wand to save Pakistan from default..
It has yet not dawned on them that imran khan was saved from doing the dirty work that shahbaz is doing right now.
 
