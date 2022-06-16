Imran confesses to blunders, was misled on Justice Qazi Faez Isa issue: Hamid Khan

Imran confesses to blunders: Hamid Khan​

Hamid Khan says that Shah Mehmood Qureshi had brought Imran’s message to him​

LAHORE: Senior lawyer and former PTI leader Hamid Khan said Monday that he had met Imran Khan on the latter's request.Speaking inshow, he said Imran Khan had confessed to committing blunders that caused loss to the PTI. He said the PTI chairman said he had misjudged Jehangir Tareen and Aleem Khan and the party had to suffer for that. Hamid Khan said Imran also admitted that he was misled on Justice Qazi Faez Isa issue.Hamid Khan said that Shah Mehmood Qureshi had brought Imran’s message to him. He said he agreed to see him along with former core members of the PTI. During the meeting, Hamid said Imran Khan had admitted that his (Hamid Khan’s) stance and struggle against the establishment’s political role were true. He said he had also admitted that he should have given importance to his (Hamid Khan’s) reservations about Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan.The senior lawyer said he had met Imran Khan after he filed a reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. He said he had told him that the reference was a mistake because the judge was an honest man. He said Imran had got angry at that time resultantly he lost contact with him. He said he had warnedImran Khan of certain people around him. He said he and other former party stalwarts had advised him to be mindful of certain people around him. These people, he said, had deserted certain parties and had links to the establishment. He said he had advised Imran Khan that as long as these people were around him, he could not be rightly counseled.He hoped that Imran Khan would follow his and colleagues’ advice, adding that they don’t want party offices. He said: “They just want the PTI to follow the agenda it had been created for.”