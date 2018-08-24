/ Register

  • Friday, August 24, 2018

Imran can not bring change, we will bring change in one day- Khadim Rizvi

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Ali Tariq, Aug 24, 2018 at 3:26 AM.

  1. Aug 24, 2018 at 3:26 AM #1
    Ali Tariq

    Ali Tariq FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,236
    Joined:
    Mar 17, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,309 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  2. Aug 24, 2018 at 3:27 AM #2
    Ali Tariq

    Ali Tariq FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,236
    Joined:
    Mar 17, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,309 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Subhan'Allah...!

    @Imran Khan bhai aap ka kya khayal hai?
     
  3. Aug 24, 2018 at 3:31 AM #3
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,521
    Joined:
    Feb 7, 2013
    Ratings:
    +1 / 10,947 / -7
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Khadim Rizvi as Foreign Minister. Say whatever you want he ain't afraid of no one.
     
  4. Aug 24, 2018 at 3:31 AM #4
    Dubious

    Dubious ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    27,005
    Joined:
    Jul 22, 2012
    Ratings:
    +60 / 57,248 / -5
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    How? By using foul language while keeping a beard?
     
  5. Aug 24, 2018 at 3:32 AM #5
    Dubious

    Dubious ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    27,005
    Joined:
    Jul 22, 2012
    Ratings:
    +60 / 57,248 / -5
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    His brain isnt right...
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  6. Aug 24, 2018 at 3:32 AM #6
    Dubious

    Dubious ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    27,005
    Joined:
    Jul 22, 2012
    Ratings:
    +60 / 57,248 / -5
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    I know we have a large uneducated population but we dont need to start handing them ministries!
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  7. Aug 24, 2018 at 3:35 AM #7
    Ali Tariq

    Ali Tariq FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,236
    Joined:
    Mar 17, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,309 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Ye nahi pata.
    Ek dafa interview mein molana se kisi ne poocha aap jo loans hain Pakistan per wo kaise utaarein ge?
    KHR:Koi na koi chandaa de dega.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  8. Aug 24, 2018 at 3:36 AM #8
    Dubious

    Dubious ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    27,005
    Joined:
    Jul 22, 2012
    Ratings:
    +60 / 57,248 / -5
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    not another clown wanna be :fie:
     
  9. Aug 24, 2018 at 3:38 AM #9
    Indus Pakistan

    Indus Pakistan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    Messages:
    10,039
    Joined:
    May 7, 2012
    Ratings:
    +155 / 26,242 / -5
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    lol
     
  10. Aug 24, 2018 at 3:40 AM #10
    Indus Pakistan

    Indus Pakistan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    Messages:
    10,039
    Joined:
    May 7, 2012
    Ratings:
    +155 / 26,242 / -5
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    What I would like to ask this primitive ape is how many people has he saved/helped/fed in his life while talking about Islam. IK has built two hospitals which have helped and saved countless lives and a university which will help generations of young.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  11. Aug 24, 2018 at 3:50 AM #11
    greenblooded

    greenblooded FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    387
    Joined:
    Jun 20, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 575 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan

    Never spared anyone. if he becomes pm world war 3 will begin
     
  12. Aug 24, 2018 at 3:57 AM #12
    Fekay

    Fekay FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    313
    Joined:
    Sep 4, 2011
    Ratings:
    +0 / 473 / -0
    Country:
    Haiti
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Mr Khadim Razvi must think leading a country is akin to addressing a jummah gathering. Shout some slogans, read some poetry and wallah...
     
  13. Aug 24, 2018 at 3:58 AM #13
    Norwegian

    Norwegian ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,401
    Joined:
    Aug 19, 2014
    Ratings:
    +19 / 14,069 / -10
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Norway
    By nuking Netherlands. Pen Di Siri
     
  14. Aug 24, 2018 at 4:08 AM #14
    Imad.Khan

    Imad.Khan SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,055
    Joined:
    Sep 24, 2015
    Ratings:
    +3 / 5,443 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Australia
    Wrong question mate, the real question you need to ask are

    1. How many fatwas have you issued on things that have no value or do no good to anyone except promote harted
    2. How many people have you labelled as kafirs
    3. How many people have you labelled as wajub-ul-katal

    I hate these morons from the core of my heart, all of them will tell you to keep your daughters at home and don't send them to school unless its a religious school. But then when their own wives or daughters get sick they go looking for a lady doctor.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  15. Aug 24, 2018 at 4:15 AM #15
    Ali Tariq

    Ali Tariq FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,236
    Joined:
    Mar 17, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,309 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    The biggest threat to our children are these so-called religious schools. From physical torture to rapes, everything happens here and illiterate parents don't even complain because a 'molana' can't be wrong. People like these are giving bad name to Islam(a religion of peace and equality).
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 3 (Users: 2, Guests: 1)
  1. Imad.Khan