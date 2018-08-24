Imran can not bring change, we will bring change in one day- Khadim Rizvi

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Ali Tariq, Aug 24, 2018 at 3:26 AM.
Subhan'Allah...!
@Imran Khan bhai aap ka kya khayal hai?
Khadim Rizvi as Foreign Minister. Say whatever you want he ain't afraid of no one.
How? By using foul language while keeping a beard?
His brain isnt right...
I know we have a large uneducated population but we dont need to start handing them ministries!
Ye nahi pata.
Ek dafa interview mein molana se kisi ne poocha aap jo loans hain Pakistan per wo kaise utaarein ge?
KHR:Koi na koi chandaa de dega.
not another clown wanna be
lol
What I would like to ask this primitive ape is how many people has he saved/helped/fed in his life while talking about Islam. IK has built two hospitals which have helped and saved countless lives and a university which will help generations of young.
Never spared anyone. if he becomes pm world war 3 will begin
Mr Khadim Razvi must think leading a country is akin to addressing a jummah gathering. Shout some slogans, read some poetry and wallah...
By nuking Netherlands. Pen Di Siri
Wrong question mate, the real question you need to ask are
1. How many fatwas have you issued on things that have no value or do no good to anyone except promote harted
2. How many people have you labelled as kafirs
3. How many people have you labelled as wajub-ul-katal
I hate these morons from the core of my heart, all of them will tell you to keep your daughters at home and don't send them to school unless its a religious school. But then when their own wives or daughters get sick they go looking for a lady doctor.
The biggest threat to our children are these so-called religious schools. From physical torture to rapes, everything happens here and illiterate parents don't even complain because a 'molana' can't be wrong. People like these are giving bad name to Islam(a religion of peace and equality).