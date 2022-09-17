What's new

Imran can do gaffs as well!

It's not good to demean others and make fun of them, as humans we all can make mistakes. Being a news addict I do find mistakes of Imran on a daily basis, but refrain from posting them. I consider it CHILDISH, with a reluctant heart I will share some of IKs clips with comic value(not all).
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1570489181469822982
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1570650855069847559
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1569649766010593280

Many of IK goffs are on religious matters, maybe a slip of tongue will leave them for religious sensitivities.
PTI on US TV.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1571127791952986113

Some more here.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1097768037149802496

There are dozens more,..., AS THEY SAY, ONE CAN ONLY BE GREATER THAN OTHERS BY DOING SOMETHING GREATER THAN THEM NOT BY DEMEANING THEM.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
I will delete it latter, what a shameful slip of the tongue.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1571143939494940672


You are reminding me of my youth time favourite song.
Click to expand...
Dude, I am trying really hard not to be disrespectful but is there no bounds to your intellectual dishonesty? What the actual ****? How low can you guys stoop? He meant by USING the Kalima to get freedom (he has said the same plenty of times before so there's no chance this could be mistaken.). He didn't say we have to free ourselves FROM the Kalima, rather free ourselves WITH (i.e. using) the Kalima
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
It's not good to demean others and make fun of them, as humans we all can make mistakes. Being a news addict I do find mistakes of Imran on a daily basis, but refrain from posting them. I consider it CHILDISH, with a reluctant heart I will share some of IKs clips with comic value(not all).
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1570489181469822982
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1570650855069847559
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1569649766010593280

Many of IK goffs are on religious matters, maybe a slip of tongue will leave them for religious sensitivities.
PTI on US TV.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1571127791952986113

Some more here.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1097768037149802496

There are dozens more,..., AS THEY SAY, ONE CAN ONLY BE GREATER THAN OTHERS BY DOING SOMETHING GREATER THAN THEM NOT BY DEMEANING THEM.
Click to expand...
You have to understand his gaffes are disregarded because of his other qualities.
 
Asimzranger said:
whats wrong in it
Click to expand...
Well it sounded like he wants to free us from the first part of our kalma.Hopefully, he meant something else. I think if he can't communicate it properly he should refrain from saying it. Remember most of Awam is illiterate and takes wrong meanings.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Well it sounded like he wants to free us from the first part of our kalma.Hopefully, he meant something else. I think if he can't communicate it properly he should refrain from saying it. Remember most of Awam is illiterate and takes wrong meanings.
Click to expand...
dude he said same thing 4 times in today jalsa with even correct grammar but even then with opposition will cut small clip from his speech to get him murdered like salman tasir,
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
It's not good to demean others and make fun of them, as humans we all can make mistakes. Being a news addict I do find mistakes of Imran on a daily basis, but refrain from posting them. I consider it CHILDISH, with a reluctant heart I will share some of IKs clips with comic value(not all).
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1570489181469822982
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1570650855069847559
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1569649766010593280

Many of IK goffs are on religious matters, maybe a slip of tongue will leave them for religious sensitivities.
PTI on US TV.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1571127791952986113

Some more here.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1097768037149802496

There are dozens more,..., AS THEY SAY, ONE CAN ONLY BE GREATER THAN OTHERS BY DOING SOMETHING GREATER THAN THEM NOT BY DEMEANING THEM.
Click to expand...
Dear this is nothing ....your leader dropped nude pictures of Pak female leaders from helicopter .... and lot ...short memory isn't it .....
 

