Imran, Bushra, other PTI leaders barred from travelling abroad

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
25161500ab86f10.jpg

The federal government has decided to add the names of 80 people, including PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, to the no-fly list.

Those included in the no-fly list and barred from travelling abroad include Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi PTI leaders Murad Saeed, Maleeka Bukhari, Fawad Chaudhry and Hammad Azhar.

PTI’s Qasim Suri, Asad Qaiser, Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Mian Aslam are also included in the no-fly list.
The names of all the PTI leaders were put in the list on the recommendation of the institutions concerned.

The police department, National Accountability Bureau and the anti-corruption department had requested the Ministry of Interior to include these names to the no-fly list.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Imran, Bushra, other PTI leaders barred from travelling abroad

Names on no-fly list include 80 people, including prominent former, current PTI leaders
www.samaaenglish.tv
jang.com.pk

عمران خان، بشریٰ بی بی سمیت 600 سے زائد افراد کے نام نو فلائی لسٹ میں شامل، ذرائع

قاسم سوری، ڈاکٹر یاسمین راشد، میاں اسلم اقبال اور اسد قیصر کا نام بھی نو فلائی لسٹ میں شامل ہے، ذرائع
jang.com.pk jang.com.pk
 
koolio

koolio

Sep 5, 2006
Fawad chaudry?? He has left the party, why would they put him on exit control or is it misreporting.
 

