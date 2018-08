One thing is guaranteed with IK. He came as a man, a residence at Bani Gala, few pet dogs. He is going to leave as a man, a residence at Bani Gala, few pet dogs. No brothers, daughters, sons, uncles to give us a 'Khan' dynasty for the next 50 years.



The only thing he will leave behind will be his legacy. A legacy that revolves around the poor, education, health, justice, housing and a culture that is averse to corruption. And that is what matters to citizens of Pakistan.



Not fcukin gossip about his boys, his wife, his ex-wifes, his sex habits, his food habits, his pornn habits etc etc etc.

Click to expand...