Two meetings are scheduled between PM and Trump

Asif Ali Zardari and then prime minister Nawaz Sharif abandoned it for grander hotels like Waldorf Astoria, which cost at least 20 times more than Roosevelt

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

the Pakistani prime minister’s first official engagement at the UN is with Chinese

At around 1am on Monday, the prime minister meets US President Donald Trump, which could be the first of the two meetings Mr Khan is expected to have with the US leader during the UN session

President Trump’s second meeting with a South Asian leader

President Trump is scheduled to address a joint rally with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Houston, Texas, on Sept 22, hours before he meets the Pakistani leader

UN secretary general



UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he would raise the Kashmir issue during his discussions with various leaders attending the 74th UNGA.

The prime minister will also co-host a meeting at the UN with Turkey’s President Erdogan

A trilateral summit is also planned with Malaysia and Turkey