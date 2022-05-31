Imran admits PTI protesters ‘also had pistols’ during long march

Imran said the PTI people had weapons on them too and he was afraid that the country will now face riots​

Despite making continuous claims of holding a peaceful march towards the federal capital, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan admitted that the protesters coming with him during the "Azadi March" were carrying weapons with them.Speaking at an interview with a private TV channel about the PTI's "Azadi March" and the clashes between the party members and the police, the former premier said that he felt that the country would have gone towards anarchy."There was already hatred among the people due to raids carried out by the Punjab Police a day prior to the march," said Khan, adding that "he was 100% sure that the situation would lead to chaos.""Our people had weapons on them too. I was afraid that the country will now face riots," Khan told the journalist.He said that this would have led to hatred against the police, the institutions and a division in the country among the people and this situation would have only benefited the "thieves" in power.Talking about the raids on the houses of several PTI leaders, he said that the government blamed the PTI for the martyred constable's death. "Anyone would have thought that a thief has entered a house at 2am," he said. "We have never engaged in politics of provocation."Meanwhile, Imran Khan on Monday requested the Supreme Court of Pakistan to appoint monitoring judges in the cases involving Sharifs. Addressing a lawyers’ convention in Peshawar, he said the PTI was waiting for the Supreme Court ruling regarding the long march and also sought protection from the SC.Imran Khan said all previous governments in Pakistan were removed because of corruption with the exception of the PTI-led one, Geo News reported. "Since our government was not removed due to corruption, people took to the streets instead of distributing sweets."He said that the current political milieu of the country was posing a real challenge for the judiciary as well as the lawyers in the country. "I, therefore, want the lawyer's community to support me as they and the judiciary as a whole play an important role in saving the country," he said.During the speech, Imran Khan once again criticised the incumbent government and blamed it for conspiring with the United States to oust him. The PTI chairman then went on to explain how US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu threatened the Pakistani ambassador to the US and detailed how, according to him, the PTI-led government was removed from power by the then opposition."They [the then opposition] comprised bootlickers, that's why the US wanted to bring them back to power." Praising his government's performance, the ex-PM claimed that Pakistan performed better in the last two years in the economic sector as compared to the past.