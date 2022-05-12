What's new

Imprudent comments by politicians about Lt Gen Faiz Hameed 'very inappropriate': ISPR

18B4C89F-7F83-46FF-89EB-D6B79A575AF0.jpeg


Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) took exception to the "imprudent comments" made by the country's senior politicians about Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, terming them "very inappropriate".In a statement, the military's media affairs wing said the Peshawar Corps was an "illustrious formation" of the army and was spearheading the national war against terrorism for over two decades."One of the most competent and professional officers is entrusted with the responsibility to lead this prestigious formation. Imprudent comments made by important senior politicians recently about [the] Peshawar Corps commander are very inappropriate," the ISPR said.It added that such statements undermined the honour and the morale of the institution and its leadership."It is expected that the senior political leadership of [the] country refrains from passing objectionable remarks against the institution, whose brave officers and men are constantly putting their lives on the line to guard the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan," the statement concluded.
https://www.dawn.com/news/1689311/i...ut-lt-gen-faiz-hameed-very-inappropriate-ispr

Finally sanity prevailed...
 
Not at all. They are executing precisely, what they have intended. These statements are mere hogwash, for fooling public.
They are feeling the pinch. They never expected such a backlash. Even the retired officers took them to the task. This was seriously a big surprise for them.

That's is why now your are seeing talks of early elections all a sudden.

This site has turned into an anti PA hq, carry on cok knoblers
Jaisa kero gei, waise bharoo gei.
 
Respect is earned and not given.

In mid-90s, Indians were accused of interfering in Pakistani politics. Security forces accused them of being hand in glove with MQM who was running a campaign of terror.

Pakistan's resposne: closure of Indian consulate in Karachi. Consulate still remains closed although over 25 years have passed.

In 2022, army accuses Americans of interference in Pakistani politics.

Pakistan's response: a letter! And now according to Dawn, head of ISI is meeting with same people who have "interfered" in Pakistan's internal affairs.

No wonder high command is target of bazaar gossip. Does not say much about their intelligence if they expected anything else.
 
They are feeling the pinch. They never expected such a backlash. Even the retired officers took them to the task. This was seriously a big surprise for them.

That's is why now your are seeing talks of early elections all a sudden.


Jaisa kero gei, waise bharoo gei.
They have done thse things all the time and considering themselves as only uncontested rulers and proprietors, and KNOW-ALL, now they get this ORGANIC backlash from since the night of April 10.
ہور چوپو گنے

This site has turned into an anti PA hq, carry on cok knoblers
Enuf is Enuf.
They have taken Pakistan for granted and its people as 2nd class.
It is Bajwa and whoever was with him in the regime change who has created this historical rift.
کب نظر میں آئے گی بے داغ سبزے کی بہار
خون کے دھبے دھلیں گیں کتنی برساتوں کے بعد
 
