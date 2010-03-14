Impressive Missile Targeting Missile Display By IRIAF

Windjammer
something like that , old trick Iran Airforce practice each year with different airplanesCan anyone explain it? What happened? An A2A missile intercepted by another A2A missile?
In a war you tend to target enemy aircraft rather than their A2A Missiles......what was impressive was that a fast track target with a small signature was acquired and engaged.....however it would be interesting to find out what missile hit which missile as the interceptor missile was travelling much faster than the target missile.I dont think its something that impressive. The interceptor is flying right besides the F5 and launches the interceptor just a few seconds after the missile is launched. I cannot imagine such a scenario in any war.
there is one scenario I can think of , have you seen the movie "Air force one", the F-15 didn't need to sacrifice itself to protect Air Force OneI dont think its something that impressive. The interceptor is flying right besides the F5 and launches the interceptor just a few seconds after the missile is launched. I cannot imagine such a scenario in any war.
usually they tend to use AIM-9 as target missile and they use different missile for engagement even I heard sometimes they use phoenix to hit that missileIn a war you tend to target enemy aircraft rather than their A2A Missiles......what was impressive was that a fast track target with a small signature was acquired and engaged.....however it would be interesting to find out what missile hit which missile as the interceptor missile was travelling much faster than the target missile.
Yes the F-5 would have fired the AIM-9 but i doubt MiG-29 can carry the Phoenix so it must be a Russian missile.usually they tend to use AIM-9 as target missile and they use different missile for engagement even I heard sometimes they use phoenix to hit that missile
Could have been a heat seeker as the booster of missile was right infront of it and just a few seconds ahead. see how the F5 clears away before interceptor is fired. The distance was too low and the scenario was very basic. Would have been impressive if the missile was intercepted from longer range and head on or at an angle. Chasing a missile with booster n just few seconds behind doesnt seem impressive to me, just need a faster heat seeker interceptor.In a war you tend to target enemy aircraft rather than their A2A Missiles......what was impressive was that a fast track target with a small signature was acquired and engaged.....however it would be interesting to find out what missile hit which missile as the interceptor missile was travelling much faster than the target missile.
no it cant previously hey were using f-14 in some yearsYes the F-5 would have fired the AIM-9 but i doubt MiG-29 can carry the Phoenix so it must be a Russian missile.
He missed the R, typo maybeI suggest the person who started this thread needs to get some basics correct. The name of the Iranian airforce is IRIAF since 1979.
The Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF; Persian: نیروی هوایی ارتش جمهوری اسلامی ایران, Nirvi-ye Hevayi-ye Artesh-e Jimhuri-ye Eslâmi-ye Iran)
Prior to the revolution is was called IIAF (Imperial Iranian Airforce). However, the west and Zionist still hark back to the old days and try to intentionally disparage the Islamic nature of Iranian military since the revolution.He missed the R, typo maybe