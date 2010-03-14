Impressive Missile Targeting Missile Display By IRIAF

Windjammer said: In a war you tend to target enemy aircraft rather than their A2A Missiles......what was impressive was that a fast track target with a small signature was acquired and engaged.....however it would be interesting to find out what missile hit which missile as the interceptor missile was travelling much faster than the target missile. Click to expand...

Could have been a heat seeker as the booster of missile was right infront of it and just a few seconds ahead. see how the F5 clears away before interceptor is fired. The distance was too low and the scenario was very basic. Would have been impressive if the missile was intercepted from longer range and head on or at an angle. Chasing a missile with booster n just few seconds behind doesnt seem impressive to me, just need a faster heat seeker interceptor.