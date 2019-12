challenges are still great..

the bad news on agriculture front is cotton production due to bad weather will fall to 9M bales from 12 M bales..this will hit the GDP growth alot





NS is still as popular as before in punjab



dont be surprised if maryam is back in power soon..all it has to do is to let establishment allow her..



looking at history establishment has always favored central Punjab wishes..given the elite army cores, judges, bureaucracy all belong to central punjab..



with 90 seats of central punajb (they wona round 60 this time from those 90) PML N doesnt need to do much to come back in power, provided for some reason PTI under performs in karachi(which it seems it will) and KPK rural areas..with that PPPP/PMLN love ..next time you might see maryam putting IK in jail..and trust me she is relentless....she will want his head "literally"

