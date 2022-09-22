Impressive China make flying start to Women's Basketball World Cup， 107-44 victory over South Korea​

SYDNEY, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- An aggressive Chinese team had a flying start as they enjoyed a crushing 107-44 victory over South Korea in the opener of the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup held in Sydney, Australia on Thursday.Brimming with youthful talents, China entered as one of the favorites in the 12-team showpiece women's event in Sydney. They lived up to those expectations with a complete domination of Asian rivals South Korea to start the 10-day tournament in intimidating fashion.Playing a high-octane style under head coach Zheng Wei, China gained an early stranglehold to build a double-digit lead, and they never relented in the one-sided contest as their athleticism and size advantage overwhelmed South Korea on both ends throughout the match.China's best ever result was a runners-up finish in 1994, which was the last time the event was played in Australia.Li Meng and Yang Liwei scored 14 points apiece as 11 players hit the scoreboard for China, who held their opponents to a miserable 23 percent from the field.Park Ji-hyun played a lone hand with 14 points to be her team's only player to reach double figures.