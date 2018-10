Got to know of this pak medium pacer recently while following paks tests against Australia...really impressed to see his performance on those dead dubai pitches...checked out his avg...16..excellent..45 wkts in 9 tests..as good as muralitharans wkts per match...384 domestic test wickets in 84 matches at an avg of 20.

Its amazing how Pakistan produces such great fast bowlers time and again...he is good enough bowler to play even in one days considering his accurate bowling...hope he continues playing for another 7 or 8 yrs without any injuries.

