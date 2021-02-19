Imposing Martial Law

What's new

Omar Moazzam Batta

Omar Moazzam Batta

Sep 30, 2020
Aslalamualaikum, Yesterday PTI lost senate elections although they have more seats than PPP. Election commission wasted 13 votes of PTI instead of 4. PPP will not listen Pak Army. In my opinion army have to accomplish assemblies in provinces and in Islamabad so they have to impose martial country to defend Pakistan and it's nation from any political problems. Military govt will stabilize situation in country. PPP is corrupt party, so we know military govt will not do any corruption.
 
