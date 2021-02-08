Imports of six smuggling-prone goods surge 55pc

The quantum of smuggled goods into the country decreased during the first seven months of FY21 as compared to the corresponding period last year, according to data of the Pakistan Customs which showed a higher collection of duties and taxes.

Formal imports of six smuggling-prone commodities — green tea, black tea, tyres, textile products, electronic goods and palm oil — increased by over 55.51 per cent, the latest data showed.

