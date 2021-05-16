Imports of six smuggling-prone goods rise 49pc in 10 months Formal imports of green tea, black tea, tyres, textile products, electronic goods and palm oil saw a significant rise.

In Pakistan, illegal trade is quantified through fluctuations in imports of items under the Afghan Transit Trade (ATT) and an increasing trend in imports of those items in the comparable period.Official data compiled by the Pakistan Customs showed that the import value of the six commodities jumped to Rs1,132.021 billion during July-April period of 2020-21 from Rs759.282bn last year.The large-scale manufacturing data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) for 9MFY21 showed production of most products except electronic goods failed to record positive growth indicating that the demand is being met through imports. Meanwhile, data on smuggling of auto parts is not available.The import value of tyres reached Rs51.033bn in the 10MFY21 from Rs12.852bn over the last year, reflecting an increase of 297pc. In-transit import of tyres fell by 51.4pc to Rs21.249bn during the period under review as against Rs43.698bn over last year.However, the formal imports of tea during the period under review also grew 15.7pc to Rs75.720bn as against Rs65.424bn last year. Under ATT, import of tea dipped by 66pc to Rs4.151bn as against Rs12.227bn.The import of green tea under ATT dropped by 4.74pc in 10MFY21 to Rs11.580bn as against Rs12.157bn last year. The regular imports of green tea grew 34.42pc to Rs2.80bn as against Rs2.083bn over the last year.The imports of electronic goods under the ATT declined by 39.62pc to Rs39.077bn in 10MFY21 as against Rs64.719bn over the last year. The regular imports of electronic goods posted growth of 13.37pc to Rs99.112bn as against Rs87.420bn over the last year.Due to the documentation of cell phone import economy through implementation of Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), a significant rise has been noticed in import quantum as well as import value of mobile phones.Looks like PTI anti-smuggling drive is working. How this can translate in to investment in local industries? May take some years before we see results. But signs are good.