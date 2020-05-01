Importing Firearms from overseas for personal use

bArekNuCkleJUSTICE
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Oct 24, 2009
- 2
- 0
Hello to everyone
After spending 19 years out of Pakistan, I am planning to return to my beloved country and settle down permanently. I have a few rifles and hand guns in my personal collection and have held a Canadian firearms & Hunting license since 1992.
What do I need to do to import these personal (used) weapons into Pakistan??
I would truly appreciate any guidance I can get in this matter.
Regards,
