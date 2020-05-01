What's new

Importing Firearms from overseas for personal use

B

bArekNuCkleJUSTICE

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 24, 2009
2
0
Hello to everyone

After spending 19 years out of Pakistan, I am planning to return to my beloved country and settle down permanently. I have a few rifles and hand guns in my personal collection and have held a Canadian firearms & Hunting license since 1992.

What do I need to do to import these personal (used) weapons into Pakistan??

I would truly appreciate any guidance I can get in this matter.

Regards,
 
B

bArekNuCkleJUSTICE

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 24, 2009
2
0
bArekNuCkleJUSTICE said:
Hello to everyone

After spending 19 years out of Pakistan, I am planning to return to my beloved country and settle down permanently. I have a few rifles and hand guns in my personal collection and have held a Canadian firearms & Hunting license since 1992.

What do I need to do to import these personal (used) weapons into Pakistan??

I would truly appreciate any guidance I can get in this matter.

Regards,
Click to expand...
October 28th: Can someone please reply :sniper:
 
Dr-Sangeen

Dr-Sangeen

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Dec 12, 2009
80
0
35
I have been contributing to this forum for almost two months now. During this i time i have fought with the sheer arrogance of the moderators and admins of this forum.

The final straw was when they closed my welcome thread, as some of my friends were posting there.

I asked them for a reason and the reply was and i quote " i shall consider myself lucky that it was allowed for that long..."

No I don't consider myself lucky at all, they shall consider themselves lucky that people, like myself, waste their time by posting on this web page.

As far as i am concern if my welcome thread is not good enough to be here then they don't deserve to have my other contributions to this forum either.

Hence i am withdrawing all my posts from this forum.
 
Last edited:
Sage

Sage

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
2,145
1
2,141
Country
Pakistan
Location
France
bArekNuCkleJUSTICE said:
Hello to everyone

After spending 19 years out of Pakistan, I am planning to return to my beloved country and settle down permanently. I have a few rifles and hand guns in my personal collection and have held a Canadian firearms & Hunting license since 1992.

What do I need to do to import these personal (used) weapons into Pakistan??

I would truly appreciate any guidance I can get in this matter.

Regards,
Click to expand...
Brother, you need to contact a firearm shop first...they have import license...you can ask them import it from Canada into Pakistan for you .
 
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

SENIOR MODERATOR
Apr 12, 2009
19,638
193
45,654
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sage said:
Brother, you need to contact a firearm shop first...they have import license...you can ask them import it from Canada into Pakistan for you .
Click to expand...
you are more than a decade mate. not sure if he needs this late advice
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
United Front groups in Canada helped Beijing stockpile coronavirus safety supplies
Replies
0
Views
753
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
zectech
New court files expose Sheldon Adelson’s security team in US spy operation against Julian Assange
Replies
1
Views
442
zectech
zectech
fatman17
Army in India & Frontier Warfare 1914-1939
Replies
1
Views
518
Indus Pakistan
Indus Pakistan
INDIAPOSITIVE
Khalistan-II : Canada is now epic center of Khalistani separatism
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
BATMAN
BATMAN
jhungary
Understanding US Gun Law
Replies
6
Views
978
senheiser
senheiser

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom