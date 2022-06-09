Imported traitors forced to admit: Economy grew almost 6 percent last year.

Flight of falcon
All these product of haram were complaining when the economy grew at 5.9 % last year but now you hear nothing on the media when they have lowered growth to 5% and inflation to hit 20 %.
Where are all the Patwaris and media ? Bastards are licking shoes of their haram owners and letting the country in free fall.
