What's new

Imported PDM Federal Government decides to attack Elected KP Government

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,723
17
24,089
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1530429946358808576
Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Thursday said that the Federal government has decided to take legal action against the unconstitutional move of Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

KPK CM Mehmood Khan used his position unconstitutionally by attacking the federation, he said in a statement issued here.

Participation of the CM along with armed police officers in PTI's 'Fitna March' was tantamount to an attack on the federation, he said.

The minister said opinion has been sought from law ministry for constitutional action against the KP CM.

Action would be taken in light of legal opinion obtained from the law ministry, he added.

The minister said federal government employees stationed at KPK have facilitated the PTI's 'Fitna March'. It was also decided to take action against them under the Estacode.

He said it has decided to take action against such officers for using their positions against the law. In KP, some federal police and administration officers became stooge of a political party, he said.
www.urdupoint.com

Govt Decides To Take Legal Action Against KP CM Unconstitutional Move: Sana Ullah - UrduPoint

Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Thursday said that the Federal government has decided to take legal action against the unconstitutional move of Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
www.urdupoint.com www.urdupoint.com
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
17,049
27
21,128
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
He said it has decided to take action against such officers for using their positions against the law. In KP, some federal police and administration officers became stooge of a political party, he said.
Click to expand...

He said it has decided to take action against such officers for using their positions against the law. In Punjab, some federal police and administration officers became stooge of a political party, he said.

See how easy that was...

How is it an attack on the federation? There was not even a single place burnt or damaged, no property destroyed, no policemen hit or killed, no nothing.

Rather, a case in the opposite direction would have more weight, where you tear gas sitting provincial ministers.

Aram say anay dete, na koi rola hota, na kuch. By employing these measures, the govt actually made the march more successful than it actually was.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,723
17
24,089
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Jango said:
How is it an attack on the federation?
Click to expand...
The view of the Govt is that the KPK Govt used its resources to mobilise men(some say paid), employees, used govt vehicles and fuel. Some of the marchers were armed with guns as per intelligence reports, petrol bombs, Sticks and marbles.
It's ok for a CM to attend a peaceful demo but if the intentions are to create havoc, chaos and disruption of normal life in the federal capital using provincial resources then it can be classified as an attack on the Federation.

video.dunyanews.tv

Dera Ismail Khan: Distribution of sticks among PTI workers in Amin Gandapur House | Dunya News

video.dunyanews.tv video.dunyanews.tv
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
7,173
5
13,592
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Some of the marchers were armed with guns as per intelligence reports, petrol bombs, Sticks and marbles
Click to expand...

We didn't see any of those in thousands of videos captures by thousands of mobile phones. Rana painyak.

And the way he targeted KP and it's government, I just want to say one thing to Rana in Pashto. Ka da ghen mo landole she no Rasha land e Ka.
 
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2011
4,025
3
4,770
Country
Norway
Location
United Kingdom
This can and will go side ways quickly
1 It will alienate People of NWFP region who have been through alot and no since they how majority voted party of province is being treated by other Province specially Punjab.
2nd Sindh, Zardari and Co will want this divide to get further so Provinces care more about each other than state itself which will keep future generations in power and since they hold all the power people wont be able to stand up.
3rd Punjab as whole being shown as the province which eats resources from smaller province e.g Baluchistan and KPK and want to rule it under its thumb.
4th PMLN & PPP at this point dont care about the rest of country, if it was up to them nos they would divide the country into small kindgoms and become to kings
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
7,173
5
13,592
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Clutch said:
If they want to go to war with KPK then KPK should respond likewise.... KPK should fight for independence if Pakistani Parliament wants to attack them.
Click to expand...

KP won't allow any aggression. But it also won't fight for independence. KP isn't against federation, it's against the weakness of federation. KP won't remove federation, it will remove the parasite eating and living on federation.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Indus Pakistan
Will use KP's force -CM Mahmood Khan.
2
Replies
29
Views
301
ghazi52
ghazi52
muhammadhafeezmalik
It is better to go to Afghanistan than to stay with the present government, KP CM Mahmood Khan
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
1K
Foxtrot Alpha
Foxtrot Alpha
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
OPPOSITION ANNOUNCES NO-TRUST MOTION AGAINST KP GOVT
Replies
10
Views
409
RealNapster
RealNapster
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Governor urges COAS to play his 'role' in implementation of Constitutional framework in Punjab
2 3
Replies
31
Views
886
General Dong
General Dong
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PEOPLE OF KP REJECTED IMRAN KHAN’S ANARCHIC LONG MARCH :MARYAM NAWAZ
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
894
koolio
koolio

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom