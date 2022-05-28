Imported PDM Federal Government decides to attack Elected KP Government

This can and will go side ways quickly

1 It will alienate People of NWFP region who have been through alot and no since they how majority voted party of province is being treated by other Province specially Punjab.

2nd Sindh, Zardari and Co will want this divide to get further so Provinces care more about each other than state itself which will keep future generations in power and since they hold all the power people wont be able to stand up.

3rd Punjab as whole being shown as the province which eats resources from smaller province e.g Baluchistan and KPK and want to rule it under its thumb.

4th PMLN & PPP at this point dont care about the rest of country, if it was up to them nos they would divide the country into small kindgoms and become to kings