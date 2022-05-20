Imported govt experiment has failed, elections will happen soon as per guarantees given to Imran Khan: Faisal Vawda

First successful software update of establishment / neutrals by the people of Pakistan. CongratulationsIt seems the neutrals are coming to thier senses after thier disastrous experiment.
First successful software update of establishment / neutrals by the people of Pakistan. Congratulations
First successful software update of establishment / neutrals by the people of Pakistan. Congratulations
New Recruit
It seems the neutrals are coming to thier senses after thier disastrous experiment.
Neutrals destroyed Pakistani economy.
No country is willing to trust the policies of this imported government, Saudi/UAE/China refused to help.
Announcement coming before historic long march starts towards Islamabad hopefullyHave new election been announced? I must have missed that, apologies.
Faisal Vawda is very close to establishment. That's how he can say these things openly without fearHow can he do this tweet before long march?
I thought the neutrals were still thinking about it and were not worried yet…..?
Is there any truth to these claims by this pti guy? How can he be so dam sure about guaratees…..does he hav it in writing?
Announcement coming before historic long march starts towards Islamabad hopefully