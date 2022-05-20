What's new

Imported govt experiment has failed, elections will happen soon as per guarantees given to Imran Khan: Faisal Vawda

You should create a thread for all tweets you want to share and then put 'em all there. Every random tweet is a new thread from you :disagree:
 
It seems the neutrals are coming to thier senses after thier disastrous experiment.
Norwegian said:
First successful software update of establishment / neutrals by the people of Pakistan. Congratulations
:pakistan::pakistan::pakistan:


To be honest it's a bit late considering the huge damage caused to the economy by the failed experimental imported government, even if IK wins 2/3rd majority there are no quick fixes, it's going to take a good few years to get back on track.
 
How can he do this tweet before long march?
I thought the neutrals were still thinking about it and were not worried yet…..?
Is there any truth to these claims by this pti guy? How can he be so dam sure about guaratees…..does he hav it in writing?
 
koolio said:
It seems the neutrals are coming to thier senses after thier disastrous experiment.


Neutrals destroyed Pakistani economy.

No country is willing to trust the policies of this imported government, Saudi/UAE/China refused to help.

Pakistan was progressing under IK govt, our IT exports increased 75%, we were finally on right track then this regime change operation happened.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
Neutrals destroyed Pakistani economy.

No country is willing to trust the policies of this imported government, Saudi/UAE/China refused to help.


Absolutely the damage caused by neutrals is huge, imported government doesn't have the skills or leadership to take the country forward.
 
VCheng said:
Have new election been announced? I must have missed that, apologies.

Announcement coming before historic long march starts towards Islamabad hopefully

Catalystic said:
How can he do this tweet before long march?
I thought the neutrals were still thinking about it and were not worried yet…..?
Is there any truth to these claims by this pti guy? How can he be so dam sure about guaratees…..does he hav it in writing?

Faisal Vawda is very close to establishment. That's how he can say these things openly without fear
 

