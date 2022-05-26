What's new

Imported govt drops Petrol bomb on poor nation by Rs 30

Sugarcane

Sugarcane

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 2, 2011
19,634
28
38,471
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1653584377227.png
 
Sugarcane

Sugarcane

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 2, 2011
19,634
28
38,471
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
In my opinion all political parties should stop doing politics on petrol/electricity prices, dollar rates for sake of country. Max they can point out is taxes on these items not the base price otherwise every government will remain under unnecessary pressure.
 
Khan_21

Khan_21

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 8, 2014
2,739
-3
4,753
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Smoke said:
Well that’s too much for me, no more travelling in my civic. Will start using a motorcycle instead. Screw this stupid government.
Click to expand...

I hate this government as anything.

But you do realize oil prices around the world are at double price? I am paying double in US to 2 years ago. I dont know why the government kept on giving subsidies we dont have enough reserves or an oil producing country.
 
AZ1

AZ1

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
8,487
-2
8,908
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Khan_21 said:
I hate this government as anything.

But you do realize oil prices around the world are at double price? I am paying double in US to 2 years ago. I dont know why the government kept on giving subsidies we dont have enough reserves or an oil producing country.
Click to expand...
doesnt matter what is in the world why they said they will reduce to 100?
 
Khan_21

Khan_21

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 8, 2014
2,739
-3
4,753
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Sugarcane said:
In my opinion all political parties should stop doing politics on petrol/electricity prices, dollar rates for sake of country. Max they can point out is taxes on these items not the base price otherwise every government will remain under unnecessary pressure.
Click to expand...

Oil prices around the world have doubled and PK should go with that. I dont know why we kept on giving subsidies. Its kind of difficuilt to for awaam to understand that oil price isnt in govt control

AZ1 said:
doesnt matter what is in the world why they said they will reduce to 100?
Click to expand...

Petty politics nothing more.
 
Zaki

Zaki

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 20, 2008
20,210
20
24,039
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
In the UK the average petrol price for the last five years was about £1.30. During Covid, it fell to £0.99, but that was temporary, but in the previous few months the increased petrol prices have forced the UK to sell petrol at about £1.70, which is unprecedented. At some places it is being sold for over £1.80+

That's a Jump from About 250 Rupees to About 425 Rupees per litre if I fix the currency rate at 250/£1. The reality is... The petrol prices have increased in the last few months, and the devaluation in the Pakistani rupee is further hurting the Pakistani economy
 
AZ1

AZ1

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
8,487
-2
8,908
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Khan_21 said:
Oil prices around the world have doubled and PK should go with that. I dont know why we kept on giving subsidies. Its kind of difficuilt to for awaam to understand that oil price isnt in govt control



Petty politics nothing more.
Click to expand...
Well pmln follower deserve this more to come
 
Smoke

Smoke

FULL MEMBER
Oct 4, 2016
804
0
1,326
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Khan_21 said:
I hate this government as anything.

But you do realize oil prices around the world are at double price? I am paying double in US to 2 years ago. I dont know why the government kept on giving subsidies we dont have enough reserves or an oil producing country.
Click to expand...

I’m well aware, however this a$$hole government caused a shortage of containers and my shipment has been sat in my factory for over a week. Which means I need to stop using my car for 2 weeks until I get paid for my export.

They need to make a new 10,000 note since money flies out of my pocket like a bat out of hell. That’s how expensive everything has gotten.

Also, Khan was in Russia to procure cheaper oil, 30% cheaper, wheat too, that would have immensely helped us as a poor nation. Now we’re screwed.
 
Salza

Salza

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
8,976
-1
14,519
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jango said:
Looks like IK got played with, yet again.

Let's see what happens now.
Click to expand...
Oil tankers threatened strike from tomorrow ....they have no choice ...Sethi is right , deal is they will give budget and have IMF deal and will leave ....elections in October...PMLN will be a huge looser according to Sethi.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 26, Members: 19, Guests: 7)

Similar threads

M
OGRA proposes Rs83.50 per litre price hike in petrol: sources
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
2K
Chak Bamu
Chak Bamu
M
Fuel subsidy to cost govt Rs75bn over next fortnight
Replies
2
Views
167
Wood
Wood
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Govt raises price of petrol by Rs5 for rest of September
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
LPG PRICE INCREASED BY RS20/KG SANS OGRA’S NOD
Replies
1
Views
237
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
H
Government Increases Petrol Prices by Rs. 2.13
Replies
1
Views
217
Protest_again
Protest_again

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom