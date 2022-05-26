Imported govt drops Petrol bomb on poor nation by Rs 30

Played? How?
Well that’s too much for me, no more travelling in my civic. Will start using a motorcycle instead. Screw this stupid government.
doesnt matter what is in the world why they said they will reduce to 100?I hate this government as anything.
But you do realize oil prices around the world are at double price? I am paying double in US to 2 years ago. I dont know why the government kept on giving subsidies we dont have enough reserves or an oil producing country.
In my opinion all political parties should stop doing politics on petrol/electricity prices, dollar rates for sake of country. Max they can point out is taxes on these items not the base price otherwise every government will remain under unnecessary pressure.
Exactly. Bajwa ki guarantee. 6 din mien assembly dissolve, Pakka wada
Price increase = support for no immediate removal by bajwa and co.Played? How?
Well pmln follower deserve this more to comeOil prices around the world have doubled and PK should go with that. I dont know why we kept on giving subsidies. Its kind of difficuilt to for awaam to understand that oil price isnt in govt control
Petty politics nothing more.
Oil tankers threatened strike from tomorrow ....they have no choice ...Sethi is right , deal is they will give budget and have IMF deal and will leave ....elections in October...PMLN will be a huge looser according to Sethi.