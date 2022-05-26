Imported govt drops Petrol bomb on poor nation by Rs 30

In the UK the average petrol price for the last five years was about £1.30. During Covid, it fell to £0.99, but that was temporary, but in the previous few months the increased petrol prices have forced the UK to sell petrol at about £1.70, which is unprecedented. At some places it is being sold for over £1.80+



That's a Jump from About 250 Rupees to About 425 Rupees per litre if I fix the currency rate at 250/£1. The reality is... The petrol prices have increased in the last few months, and the devaluation in the Pakistani rupee is further hurting the Pakistani economy