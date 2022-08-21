Imported Govt Blocked Live Transmission (Youtube,tv etc.) of RWP Jalsa in Desperation to push Pakistan towards Pol. Unrest, Economic Chaos -Imran Khan

I dont know but my youtube was working fine and i watched Imran Khan's entire speech on Imran Riaz live youtube.
On topic do what you must and we will do what we must!.
Netblocks have confirmed YouTube disruption in Pakistan
NetBlocks metrics confirm the disruption of YouTube on multiple internet providers in Pakistan on Sunday 21 August 2022. The disruption comes as former Prime Minister Imran Khan makes a live broadcast to the public, despite a ban issued by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).
Real-time network data show the disruption in effect on some but not all mobile and fixed-line internet providers in Pakistan during the live-streamed speech. Access was restored after the speech concluded. The study is taken from a sample size of 100 measurements from 14 vantage points across Pakistan.
This class of disruption can be worked around using VPN services
, which are able to circumvent government internet censorship measures.
NetBlocks recommends against the use of network disruptions and social media restrictions to counter protests, given their disproportionate impact to fundamental rights including freedom of expression and freedom assembly.
