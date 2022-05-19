What's new

Imported govt bans imported items

Norwegian

Norwegian

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced on Thursday that the government has imposed a ban on the import of all non-essential luxury items under an "emergency economic plan".

She made the announcement while addressing a press conference in Islamabad. Shortly after, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter to say that the decision would "save the country precious foreign exchange".

"We will practice austerity and financially stronger people must lead in this effort so that the less privileged among us do not have to bear this burden inflicted on them by the PTI government," he said.

The government's decision comes as the dollar has witnessed a meteoric rise against the rupee over the past few weeks on account of the country's rising import bill, growing current account deficit and depleting foreign exchange reserves. On Thursday, the dollar shattered all records and soared to Rs200 in the interbank market.

During her press conference, the information minister assured the nation that PM Shehbaz was "working day and night to stabilise the economy".

Aurangzeb said that in light of this, it was decided to impose a ban on the import of all non-essential luxury items. "These items are those which are not in use of the general public," she said as she identified imported vehicles as one such item.

Read more:
www.dawn.com

Govt bans import of non-essential luxury items under 'emergency economic plan'

Marriyum says PM Shehbaz is working day and night to stabilise the economy; cars, mobile phones among banned items.
www.dawn.com
Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

This should have been done long time ago.

Pakistan's problem is that anyone who makes money, immediately either opts to settle / immigrate taking the money with them,
or they purchase the luxury items,

all in all, the money fails to circulate down to the classes that need the most.
 
Flash_Ninja

Flash_Ninja

This does nothing to solve the issues since luxury items are not a big part of the import bill. Improving public transport, encouraging cycling, and importing cheaper oil (as PTI planned to) to reduce energy imports is far more critical.

You would think that someone as educated as Miftah Ismail would understand this, but its becoming more and more obvious that he is being sidelined by his own govt in favour of Dar.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Flash_Ninja said:
This does nothing to solve the issues since luxury items are not a big part of the import bill. Improving public transport, encouraging cycling, and importing cheaper oil (as PTI planned to) to reduce energy imports is far more critical.

You would think that someone as educated as Miftah Ismail would understand this, but its becoming more and more obvious that he is being sidelined by his own govt in favour of Dar.
Palm oil, tea is 5b$

Both can be easily be repaced
Oil can be replaced via canola or sunflower within few months
 
Wood

Wood

ziaulislam said:
Palm oil, tea is 5b$

Both can be easily be repaced
Oil can be replaced via canola or sunflower within few months
Palm oil is cheaper than alternatives that you have suggested no? Sunflower oil is mostly from Ukraine and there is a spike in prices now
 

