What's new

Imported Govt and 'Woh Kaun Tha' combination strikes again as Moody's lowers Pakistan's outlook from stable to negative

Salza

Salza

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
8,988
-1
14,566
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
www.dawn.com

Moody's lowers Pakistan's outlook from stable to negative citing 'heightened external vulnerability'

Affirms B3 credit rating, which it says incorporates Pakistan's robust growth potential and lends some capacity to absorb shocks.
www.dawn.com

Moody's Investor Service on Thursday downgraded Pakistan's outlook from stable to negative, citing "heightened external vulnerability" and uncertainty around securing external financing to meet the country's needs.

"The decision to change the outlook to negative is driven by Pakistan's heightened external vulnerability risk and uncertainty around the sovereign's ability to secure additional external financing to meet its needs. Moody's assesses that Pakistan's external vulnerability risk has been amplified by rising inflation, which puts downward pressure on the current account, the currency and — already thin — foreign exchange reserves, especially in the context of heightened political and social risk," the statement said.

Tagging Noonytoons @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik etc
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Morpheus
Stable Outlook for Banking Sector Funding Amid Challenging Operating Environment: Moody’s
Replies
0
Views
271
Morpheus
Morpheus
Norwegian
Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s outlook from ‘under review for downgrade’ to ‘stable’
Replies
2
Views
620
Morpheus
Morpheus
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Growing financing needs: Pakistan may have to seek new IMF loan
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
jupiter2007
jupiter2007
Morpheus
Moody’s Announces Stable Ratings for Five Pakistani Banks
Replies
5
Views
570
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan to repay foreign loans worth $8.638b till June as vulnerabilities multiply
2 3
Replies
31
Views
2K
SaadH
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom