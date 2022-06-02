Imported Govt and 'Woh Kaun Tha' combination strikes again as Moody's lowers Pakistan's outlook from stable to negative

Moody's lowers Pakistan's outlook from stable to negative citing 'heightened external vulnerability'
Affirms B3 credit rating, which it says incorporates Pakistan's robust growth potential and lends some capacity to absorb shocks.
www.dawn.com
Moody's Investor Service on Thursday downgraded Pakistan's outlook from stable to negative, citing "heightened external vulnerability" and uncertainty around securing external financing to meet the country's needs.
"The decision to change the outlook to negative is driven by Pakistan's heightened external vulnerability risk and uncertainty around the sovereign's ability to secure additional external financing to meet its needs. Moody's assesses that Pakistan's external vulnerability risk has been amplified by rising inflation, which puts downward pressure on the current account, the currency and — already thin — foreign exchange reserves, especially in the context of heightened political and social risk," the statement said.
