Imported Government is going to recognize Israel against Pakistani people wishes

Bloomberg reported earlier on Wednesday that the Fund was “assessing Saudi Arabia’s commitment to financing Pakistan before it disburses fresh funds to the South Asian nation.” Click to expand...

IMF not adding new conditions to pact: Ahsan Iqbal Bloomberg report claims Fund "assessing Saudi commitment to financing Pakistan" before fresh disbursement.

Imported government & its handlers wants to recognize Israel in coming days. Citing hyperinflation / impending default as an excuse. It is all scripted.Recognizing Israel would mean that Pakistan gives up Kashmir and two-nation theory which was the sole reason behind foundation of Pakistan. We would become NPCs with no ideology or ambition. The west also wants to denuclearize (defang) Pakistan, so that there remains no one to challenge injustice from muslim world.