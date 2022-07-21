What's new

Imported Government is going to recognize Israel against Pakistani people wishes

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Imported government & its handlers wants to recognize Israel in coming days. Citing hyperinflation / impending default as an excuse. It is all scripted.

Here is excerpt from today's dawn article on IMF:

Here is excerpt from today's dawn article on IMF:

Bloomberg reported earlier on Wednesday that the Fund was “assessing Saudi Arabia’s commitment to financing Pakistan before it disburses fresh funds to the South Asian nation.”
www.dawn.com

IMF not adding new conditions to pact: Ahsan Iqbal

Bloomberg report claims Fund "assessing Saudi commitment to financing Pakistan" before fresh disbursement.
www.dawn.com



Recognizing Israel would mean that Pakistan gives up Kashmir and two-nation theory which was the sole reason behind foundation of Pakistan. We would become NPCs with no ideology or ambition. The west also wants to denuclearize (defang) Pakistan, so that there remains no one to challenge injustice from muslim world.
 
kazaki

Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
Imported government & its handlers wants to recognize Israel in coming days. Citing hyperinflation / impending default as an excuse. It is all scripted.

Here is excerpt from today's dawn article on IMF:


www.dawn.com

IMF not adding new conditions to pact: Ahsan Iqbal

Bloomberg report claims Fund "assessing Saudi commitment to financing Pakistan" before fresh disbursement.
www.dawn.com



Recognizing Israel would mean that Pakistan gives up Kashmir and two-nation theory which was the sole reason behind foundation of Pakistan. We would become NPCs with no ideology or ambition. The west also wants to denuclearize (defang) Pakistan, so that there remains no one to challenge injustice from muslim world.
Good for world peace.
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed

Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
Imported government & its handlers wants to recognize Israel in coming days. Citing hyperinflation / impending default as an excuse. It is all scripted.

Here is excerpt from today's dawn article on IMF:


www.dawn.com

IMF not adding new conditions to pact: Ahsan Iqbal

Bloomberg report claims Fund "assessing Saudi commitment to financing Pakistan" before fresh disbursement.
www.dawn.com



Recognizing Israel would mean that Pakistan gives up Kashmir and two-nation theory which was the sole reason behind foundation of Pakistan. We would become NPCs with no ideology or ambition. The west also wants to denuclearize (defang) Pakistan, so that there remains no one to challenge injustice from muslim world.
How does Saudia supporting Pakistan translate to Pakistan recognizing Israel?

If We did not recognize Israel under PTI government it will never happen under PML(N) or PPP government.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
How does Saudia supporting Pakistan translate to Pakistan recognizing Israel?

If We did not recognize Israel under PTI government it will never happen under PML(N) or PPP government.
www.aljazeera.com

Analysis: How much closer can Biden bring Saudi Arabia to Israel?

Riyadh and Tel Aviv have edged closer to full normalisation, but a deal is unlikely during Biden’s trip to Jeddah.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

www.aljazeera.com

Saudi Arabia opens up airspace to all airlines, including Israeli

Saudi Arabia says it will open its airspace to all air carriers, paving the way for more overflights to and from Israel.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

"Pehlay aap" - Connect the dots.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
Imported government & its handlers wants to recognize Israel in coming days. Citing hyperinflation / impending default as an excuse. It is all scripted.

Here is excerpt from today's dawn article on IMF:


www.dawn.com

IMF not adding new conditions to pact: Ahsan Iqbal

Bloomberg report claims Fund "assessing Saudi commitment to financing Pakistan" before fresh disbursement.
www.dawn.com



Recognizing Israel would mean that Pakistan gives up Kashmir and two-nation theory which was the sole reason behind foundation of Pakistan. We would become NPCs with no ideology or ambition. The west also wants to denuclearize (defang) Pakistan, so that there remains no one to challenge injustice from muslim world.
no, it doesn't, don't sell our rights on Kashmir so cheaply for propaganda purposes
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed

Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
www.aljazeera.com

Analysis: How much closer can Biden bring Saudi Arabia to Israel?

Riyadh and Tel Aviv have edged closer to full normalisation, but a deal is unlikely during Biden’s trip to Jeddah.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

www.aljazeera.com

Saudi Arabia opens up airspace to all airlines, including Israeli

Saudi Arabia says it will open its airspace to all air carriers, paving the way for more overflights to and from Israel.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

"Pehlay aap"
Even if Saudia recognizes Israel, we will not.

Saudia is trying to mend ties with Israel as part of their neom city project and diversfying their eceonomy to make Saudia the transit hub.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Sainthood 101 said:
no it doesn't, don't sell our rights on Kashmir so cheaply
No confidence motion against Imran Khan was first phase of regime change operation.

PDM government wants to default Pakistan to pave way for recognition, then they will "hum majboor hain, khanay ko paisay nahi"

Imported govt shutdown 969 MW powerplant for 6 months saying that a geological fault has apeared.

tribune.com.pk

Delay in fault diagnosis keeps 969MW power plant shut | The Express Tribune

PM orders to have it inspected by global experts to find reason behind fault
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

However few days later report says otherwise

It may be mentioned here that the management has not identified the exact technical issue that caused the blockage so far despite the passage of two weeks and was reportedly clueless when questioned during a briefing to NEPRA.
profit.pakistantoday.com.pk

Fault behind closure of 969MW Neelum-Jhelum plant remains unclear

ISLAMABAD: The 969 MW Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Plant Project (NJHPP) has now been shut for 13 days due to a malfunction that caused one of its two 3.5km tunnels to get blocked.In this regard, the
profit.pakistantoday.com.pk profit.pakistantoday.com.pk

Fire on Guddu 747 MW powerplant:

www.geo.tv

Fire at Guddu power plant causes Rs15b loss to national exchequer

Senior engineer says restoring plant operations would take approximately one month
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
The west also wants to denuclearize (defang) Pakistan, so that there remains no one to challenge injustice from muslim world.
How many times we challenged injustice before?

MENA was bunred in front of our own eyes but we did nothing
Instead we facilitated west in Afghanistan which lead us to our destruction too.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Acetic Acid said:
How many times we challenged injustice before?

MENA was bunred in front of our own eyes but we did nothing
Instead we facilitated west in Afghanistan which lead us to our destruction too.
Have a look at Israeli lobbyist Ahmed Quraishi (ex-PTV employee)

See their hate against Khan/PTI:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1549918184924495878


Things are crystal clear. This is a 'black-swan' event for Pakistan.

We are revisiting 1947.
 

