Imported government going to extort travellers going out of pakistan now.

NA passes IMF-dictated finance supplementary bill Dar says Rs170bn additional taxes ‘unavoidable’, claims IMF wanted Rs850bn revenue collection.

Strange law for Pakistani travellers going abroad.According to the minister, a fix amount of Rs250,000 will be collected from the passengers travelling to Canada, South America and North America, Rs75,000 from those travelling to Middle East and Africa and Rs150,000 for the passengers going to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Pacific Islands and Far East.So now overseas Pakistanis are going to held hostaged and extorted lol truly a banana republic.