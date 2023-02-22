What's new

Imported government going to extort travellers going out of pakistan now.

www.dawn.com

NA passes IMF-dictated finance supplementary bill

Dar says Rs170bn additional taxes ‘unavoidable’, claims IMF wanted Rs850bn revenue collection.
www.dawn.com


Strange law for Pakistani travellers going abroad.

According to the minister, a fix amount of Rs250,000 will be collected from the passengers travelling to Canada, South America and North America, Rs75,000 from those travelling to Middle East and Africa and Rs150,000 for the passengers going to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Pacific Islands and Far East.

So now overseas Pakistanis are going to held hostaged and extorted lol truly a banana republic.
 
Click to expand...

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

W
Exodus of wealthy Chinese accelerates with end of 'zero-COVID'
Replies
3
Views
225
Ahmadbhutta01
A
AsianLion
Brain Drain: Highly Educated & Top Pakistanis Leave Country | Accelerated 3 Times to go abroad | Pakistan's brightest leaving the country
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
113
Views
5K
Baburfromsarmarkand
B
Dalit
Pakistan brain drain accelerates in latest threat to ailing economy
2 3 4 5
Replies
66
Views
2K
PDF
PDF
Maula Jatt
  • Article
The Differences Between India & Pakistan- Karl rock (travel vlogger)
2 3
Replies
41
Views
2K
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
beijingwalker
China Is Now the 2nd-Largest Car Exporter, Ahead of Germany (and Soon of Japan)
Replies
0
Views
106
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom