Imported crude oil from India reaches Narsingdi

None so blind than the one eyed man!Know when you are on the back foot and act accordingly.This is what the Brahmins did under the Mughals and British - now they are reaping the benefits.Whilst I don’t want BD to cower like the Brahmins - I don’t want BD to be a belligerent Mullah either.Hasina has found the right balance.And I wholeheartedly support her.