Imported crude oil from India reaches Narsingdi

The maiden shipment of 25 lakh litres of crude oil imported from India reached the country on Saturday, aiming to tackle the ongoing fuel crisis.

The representatives of Bangladesh and India formally released the crude oil at Aqua Refinery jetty in Gorashal of Narsingdi in the morning.

Private company Aqua Refinery Limited imported Naphtha (crude oil) from Indian Oil Corporation Limited through Indo-Bangladesh Inland Waterways Protocol Route.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority director Rafiqul Islam, Indian Oil Corporation Limited Bangladesh country manager Mazhar Alam, Aqua Refinery Limited director operation Ershad Hossain, Shanghai ship owner Masudur Rahman, Aqua Refinery deputy managing director Sajedul Siraj, general manager GM Jahangir Alam, among others, were present at that time.

After the refining process by Aqua Refinery, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation will buy the crude oil and provide it to the consumer level within one week.

Amid the unprecedented situation due to fuel crisis, the government recently announced suspension of production in diesel-run power plants. It resorted to one-hour area based load shedding across the country to save energy.

The government has also taken some austerity measures including reducing consumption of power at government offices to save power and energy.

So Bangladesh is buying Russian crude oil through India to avoid sanction. As far as I know, India doesn't export crude oil, India only exports refined Petroleums and Petro-chemicals. @UKBengali @bluesky @Bilal9
 
The maiden shipment of 25 lakh litres of crude oil imported from India reached the country on Saturday, aiming to tackle the ongoing fuel crisis.

The representatives of Bangladesh and India formally released the crude oil at Aqua Refinery jetty in Gorashal of Narsingdi in the morning.

Private company Aqua Refinery Limited imported Naphtha (crude oil) from Indian Oil Corporation Limited through Indo-Bangladesh Inland Waterways Protocol Route.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority director Rafiqul Islam, Indian Oil Corporation Limited Bangladesh country manager Mazhar Alam, Aqua Refinery Limited director operation Ershad Hossain, Shanghai ship owner Masudur Rahman, Aqua Refinery deputy managing director Sajedul Siraj, general manager GM Jahangir Alam, among others, were present at that time.

After the refining process by Aqua Refinery, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation will buy the crude oil and provide it to the consumer level within one week.

Amid the unprecedented situation due to fuel crisis, the government recently announced suspension of production in diesel-run power plants. It resorted to one-hour area based load shedding across the country to save energy.

The government has also taken some austerity measures including reducing consumption of power at government offices to save power and energy.

So Bangladesh is buying Russian crude oil through India to avoid sanction. As far as I know, India doesn't export crude oil, India only exports refined Petroleums and Petro-chemicals.
Hope the irrationals that are against close BD -India relations see how much India is helping BD at this time.

BD cannot develop much further without Indian cooperation.
 
So Bangladesh is buying Russian crude oil through India to avoid sanction. As far as I know, India doesn't export crude oil, India only exports refined Petroleums and Petro-chemicals.
@UKBengali is fond of anything Indian because it is written in his Party manifesto.

@bluesky will not criticize because BD certainly needs the oil.

@Bilal9 will complain that India is taking away our precious foreign exchange in collusion with BAL leaders. So, India should provide this crude oil for free.

Not bad. I will support @Bilal9.
 
@UKBengali is fond of anything Indian because it is written in his Party manifesto.

@bluesky will not criticize because BD certainly needs the oil.

@Bilal9 will complain that India is taking away our precious foreign exchange in collusion with BAL leaders. So, India should provide this crude oil for free.

Not bad. I will support @Bilal9.
None so blind than the one eyed man!

Know when you are on the back foot and act accordingly.

This is what the Brahmins did under the Mughals and British - now they are reaping the benefits.

Whilst I don’t want BD to cower like the Brahmins - I don’t want BD to be a belligerent Mullah either.

Hasina has found the right balance.

And I wholeheartedly support her.

@UKBengali
 
None so blind than the one eyed man!

Know when you are on the back foot and act accordingly.

This is what the Brahmins did under the Mughals and British - now they are reaping the benefits.

Whilst I don’t want BD to cower like the Brahmins - I don’t want BD to be a belligerent Mullah either.

Hasina has found the right balance.

And I wholeheartedly support her.

@UKBengali
With close cooperation with India and Roopur coming online from 2023 BD should be just fine, unlike a lot of other developing countries.

These lot are proven wrong time after time and still they cannot admit they are wrong!
 
THis is the same country where Hindu houses are burned, and Hindus are killed for simply being Hindu.

Modi is just too kind and egalitarian.

Imagine helping a country where people gather in 100s of thousand to abuse you and your religion.

I hope when Yogi become PM and he would give tough love to Bangladesh so that Bangladeshis learn to value and respect India.
 
THis is the same country where Hindu houses are burned, and Hindus are killed for simply being Hindu.

Modi is just too kind and egalitarian.

Imagine helping a country where people gather in 100s of thousand to abuse you and your religion.

I hope when Yogi become PM and he would give tough love to Bangladesh so that Bangladeshis learn to value and respect India.
Bas kar bhai, Hindus are safer in Bangladesh than in India. Atleast they don’t have hypocrites in power.
 

