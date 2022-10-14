Important Message for Nooni Tunes

AZADPAKISTAN2009
dono ho ga, thats why he has a job, only kuttay get job in govt due to wiggling their tailsThe search has started for this ...man by people of Pakistan
Who threatened a citizen in USA with rape @ airport in USA
The audio was recorded by people at airport
We fight for people like this , who are Pakistani and in their old age are walking aimless
without support
While Son of Bitch Bilawal is on Foreign Tour and other goons like Dar are enjoying first class ticket rides in International flights and living in Five star hotels