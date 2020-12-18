Important Economy updates

What's new

Remittances continued exceptional performance in Feb21, reaching $2.26bn, up 24.2% compared to Feb20 and roughly same as last month. Cumulatively, they rose to an unprecedented $18.7bn during Jul-Feb FY21, up 24.1% compared to the same period last year: https://t.co/7XBd4uNES4 https://t.co/TBVu1Aifv5


Total liquid foreign #reserves held by the country stood at US$ 20.16 billion as of March 05, 2021. For details: https://t.co/WpSgomnd3v https://t.co/FWYAIiXPg6

Interbank closing #ExchangeRate for today:
https://t.co/eqHVXTy5BE https://t.co/VIagajnbHk


Stock market is bleeding due to selling pressure because of political chaos
 
Hope major issues are resolved before maryum nawaz take over in 2023

I hope state enterpises and power distribution are privitzed and another major dam is also started

If that happen we should be okay for another decade of bilawal maryum loot maar
 
