Important Economy updates

Remittances continued exceptional performance in Feb21, reaching $2.26bn, up 24.2% compared to Feb20 and roughly same as last month. Cumulatively, they rose to an unprecedented $18.7bn during Jul-Feb FY21, up 24.1% compared to the same period last year: https://t.co/7XBd4uNES4 https://t.co/TBVu1Aifv5
Total liquid foreign #reserves held by the country stood at US$ 20.16 billion as of March 05, 2021. For details: https://t.co/WpSgomnd3v https://t.co/FWYAIiXPg6
Interbank closing #ExchangeRate for today:
https://t.co/eqHVXTy5BE https://t.co/VIagajnbHk
Stock market is bleeding due to selling pressure because of political chaos
