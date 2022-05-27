Import tsunami sinks US GDP in first quarter​

US real Gross Domestic Product shrank at a 1.5% annual rate during the first quarter, more than the preliminary estimate of -1.3%, the Commerce Department reported May 26. The worst trade performance on record took 3.2% off GDP, more than accounting for the entire drop. Nothing like this has happened before.

These factors underscore the causes of US inflation, officially reported at around 8%, but closer to 12% when undercounting of shelter inflation is factored in.

Import tsunami sinks US GDP in first quarter US real Gross Domestic Product shrank at a 1.5% annual rate during the first quarter, more than the preliminary estimate of -1.3%, the Commerce Department reported May 26. The worst trade performan…