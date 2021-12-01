Import for the Month of Nov is 8.01 billion dollar, Trade Deficit: $ 5.1bn in the month Alone.

When Asked about Razak Dawood about Import increase he replied.
" Commerce Ministry has claimed that neither international price of commodities were in its control nor import of items like petroleum products, LNG, wheat, sugar and Covid-19 vaccine was as per the Ministry’s choice, Prime Minister who is also Minister in-charge of Commerce Division, recently acknowledged that lesser growth in exports is the main cause of the current account deficit "
He said Ask Imran Khan not me than Youthia say do not ask Imran Khan ask Shaukat tarin but who hired tarin? PPP or PMLN?
Imports reach $32.851bn mark: Jul-Nov trade deficit widens 68.6pc YoY
ISLAMABAD: The country’s trade deficit has widened by 68.6 percent as imports reached $32.851 billion during the...
Razak Dawood Replied.
"The trade gap has been widening since December last year, mainly led by exponential growth in imports and comparatively slow growth in exports. The import bill in July-November 2021 rose by 71.59pc to $33.111bn against $19.296bn over the corresponding months last year. In November 2021, the import bill edged up to $8.01bn from $4.12bn over the same month last year, reflecting an increase of 94.41pc."
Export is not growing due to PTI competence but due to International Prices just PTi fans claims on Import.
When Media asked Government of Pakistan Spokeperson about Import figures he replied.
This is government Spokesperson. Comparing 6 billion FDI monthly support, 650 billion dollar foreign reserve and nearly 6 billion remittance with Pakistan.
Last week Muzammail Aslam was comparing Ethiopia currency with Pakistan currency devaluation. This is the mindset and PTI fans thinks that is booming under Imran Khan.
Now prepare for major like or highest ever Pakistan witnessed that SBP is doing MOP on montly bases from now and this month they will hike to 3% in one go.
Mods at times ban me on bases of kids in this forum said like @Riz say i do propaganda or i am Maryum Nawaz Agent. Bhai kya mana apna ghar ka item import?
Is PMLN or PPP importing these stuff?
As i said again and again Imran Khan has no vision and first time in my life i have seen when currency devalues than Import increase more rather than decreasing and it has zero effect on export increase.
Note that some people will say that PTI imported textile machinery. Mera Bhai total TERF machinery is 1.1 billion in this FY and already imported 600 million dollar. Ab kya excuse ha?