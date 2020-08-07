In this thread I would like to discuss the implications of Chinese investment in Iran on the region especially Pakistan, CIEC will probably be connected to CPEC. How will this affect Pakistan's relations with GCC. How will this affect Turkey? How will this move affect China's relations with ME countries(mainly KSA and UAE)? @waz @MastanKhan @PanzerKiel @Joe Shearer @jaibi @Philosopher @LeGenD @T-123456 @IblinI @LKJ86 @Beast @cabatli_53 @Bilal Khan 777 @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @araz @DESERT FIGHTER @Zarvan @Ark_Angel @Mirage Battle Commander @The Eagle @Deino @Trailer23 @ziaulislam @Figaro @Arsalan @Signalian @StormBreaker @HRK @SQ8