implication of mRNA technology in super human soldier development

With mRNA you can artificially synthesize whatever protein you like, deliver it to a person via a nasal spray or a shot in the arm, and body will make that protein. Same technology was used to make Erich Ludendorff and Steve Rogers and Thanos have super human power. Best thing is, with mRNA, you can make protein without altering DNA. With the advent of mRNA technology last year, the dream of super soldier will soon be reality.