Implication of Lawlessness in Courts of Pakistan and Long Term Impact

By AzadPakistan 2009



Since April 2nd , and after gradually we have seen the Onset of a period of darkness which has slowly started to change the perception of Judicial System in side Pakistan in the mind of Common man. What are the long term implications of such a motion? What are the long term Implications of motion? Why is there a thought process brewing which is promoting an idea that Courts in Pakistan are out of line and not fair in providing conclusion to People of Pakistan.



Historically if we view globally among Muslim states , Muslims saw nations such as Egypt which had a large Military and Turkey with Large military as well. In Egypt there was a long term governance of Hosni Mubarak and then followed by Sisi.

Everyone saw what happened with the Arab Spring the Egyptian Public came on streets and after massive protest brought down the Martial Law and ousted Military. Pakistani People thanked Allah that we are free from Such corruption and our Military is close to People at ground level. This ideology gave a tremendous value to Military as that means in case of war you not only have your first line of defense but a secondary line compromised of Local everyday folks. Egypt suffered long consequences of a "Controlled 1 party" system. And they also had Courts siding with Hosni Mubarak & Group. To Disallow general public from controlling affairs of Nations such as Legislation and Governance.



Similarly in Turkey , people of Pakistan viewed how the Turkish people came out in order to thwart an attempt by few handful of Generals and their Soldiers to enslaves the people of Turkish. With Massive outpouring of Public the Military inside Turkey managed to oust the outside players from Military and this resulted in balancing out act in Turkish Military / Public relations.

The civilian group which came to power lead by Erdogan , corrected Turkey's position globally as a Leader in Islamic world

And for time being also helped correct the relation between Russia & Turkey , until just before the fiasco in Ukraine started.





In Pakistan since 2007 , the people of Pakistan took a breather that we finally had a system in place where Civilian Government was completing considerable period. However the ruling parties were not successful in fixing up Pakistan's Economy. Zardari's 5 year period suffered with massive gas shortages. Nawaz Sharif's government faced periods of struggle due to Panama Papers leak. Reluctantly after a full 3-4 year cycle since Panama Papers exposed Nawaz Sharif's role in Corruption, the Courts of Pakistan gave a historic announcement where the than Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was ousted from government and forced to resign. Eventually he went to Prison along with his daughter for corruption charges.



At start of 2018 , there was a general notion and understanding in Pakistani People's mind that Pakistan was heading in right direction. Imran Khan with great popular vote came to power with Promise of social reform and fixing the Judicial System.

However at this juncture the reforms and fixes he made started to not become popular with the Elite setup in Pakistan who were very much inclined to enjoy the VIP , life style they had gotten used to for last 5-10 years. And this is where slowly behind the scene cracks started to emerge in Pakistan's Justice system. The most obvious crack was created by the Private Channels in promotion of various fake news 24/7 , which alluded , that Nawaz Sharif's life was in grave danger due to a condition of white blood cell count reducing to dangerous levels. The TV channels and various political circles came on TV to beg for his release. Eventually together with fake Medical Report the courts granted the Prisoner Nawaz Sharif a bailout and the Man escaped Pakistan under the pretext of Medical Treatment. Once out of Pakistan's airspace , Nawaz Sharif's health made a miraculous recovery. Between , 2018-2020 Imran Khan's government was battling , massive budget deficit of 3 billion shortages and also cry in general media that by 2025 Pakistan will have no water for general public. This diverted the focus for National Head of state towards finances and Water planning. The man was not able to focus on fixing the Judicial system of Pakistan. As we know later Pendemic started with Covid-19.



This error of not fixing the Judicial System of Pakistan lead eventually Pakistan to the Dark path we are on which has been a creation of the Judges and Courts of Pakistan. This path leads to a confrontation between People of Pakistan and the hollow buildings of Courts of Pakistan. You see after April 2, The President of Pakistan announced Elections in 90 Day motion. The courts stepped in astonishingly , and plotted in conspiracy to not follow the instruction of their own President or Prime Minister. The courts started to function ad-hoc mode , giving agile justice to one member of society while throwing the objections or counter cases , back in queue. This biased treatment of court cases creation a perception in minds of General Pakistanis that the courts have become compromised. The biggest evidence of comptonization was when the courts against all norms of Society , opened their Office in middle of Night. Since the Darkest night in Pakistan's history every day people of Pakistan read daily now in news that the courts are busy ignoring please of wrong doing by PML/PPP elements and ignoring cases by PTI





So where is the country heading ? The simple answer is we are slowly moving towards a Movement of Civil Disobedience a complete closure of Economy @ National Level unless an election are called. It is a simple idea , you can't force us to work , so that your Perks and high VIP protocol life is sustained !! No one will work unless you perks are eliminated. To work or not work is a basic Human Right , no one can be forced to work! If they don't believe in Society's offering of Justice.







No one can be forced to "Work". You can have your Titles , your So called Elite Status but you can't force anyone to work if their mind says "NO I WILL NOT COOPERATE"





Beyond that lies a Physical altercation , which is known as Revolution