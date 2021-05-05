What's new

Implementation of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad construction will be speeded up: Japarov

Implementation of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad construction will be speeded up: Japarov

KYRGYZSTAN|ECONOMY|

MAY 5, 2021 / 12:44 PM

KYRGYZSTAN|ECONOMY|
MAY 5, 2021 / 12:44 PM



AKIPRESS.COM - President Sadyr Japarov told about the future plans of economic development of the republic on May 5 in his address to the nation.

"The transit potential of the country is not fully unlocked due to the lack of an integrated railway system of international railway communication through the country. Therefore, the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is planned within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative. We will speed up the implementation of this project," he said.

The issue of allocating a land plot for creating a modernly equipped multimodal air freight hub is being considered, he added.

Attraction of direct investments into the economy and developing international cooperation is also vital, he said.

The budget is limited and it is therefore important to attract direct investments and external assistance to implement new projects and restore infrastructure facilities. This must be in line with the strategic goals and objectives of the state, he said.

akipress.com

When is the completion of the road expected. This is great for the whole region. The Belt and Road initiative is giving it's fruits hence everyone agree that the Belt and road initiative benefits everyone.. With easy connectivity demand and consumption becomes fast, smooth and quicker satisfied
 
