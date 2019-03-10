Impacts on Ukraine war on Pakistan

alkhalid engines and transmissions

Upgrades to our t-80 UD fleet

Anti tank missiles for our tanks

upgrades to the PAF air refuelers/ tanker fleet

Hi,I wanted to get peoples opinion. We buy a lot of military equipment from Ukraine like:So there are three real questions1) the poll question, do you think Russia will invade Ukraine and will they take over all of Ukraine? Will they make it part of Russia or install the original democratically elected governor that was over thrown by the west?2) what will happen to our defence equipment/ projects in Ukraine3) what will be Pakistan’s stance and in your opinion what should be Pakistan’s stance , will we keep quiet and not antagonize the Russians, will we support Russia and win some support or will we stand with Ukraine ?please give reasons as I want to learn from your opinion