What's new

Impacts on Ukraine war on Pakistan

Will Russia invade Ukraine in Late January 2022

  • Yes

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • No

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • Partially invade till Niper river

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
  • This poll will close: .
K

Khan vilatey

FULL MEMBER
Feb 11, 2020
1,383
3
1,443
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Hi,

I wanted to get peoples opinion. We buy a lot of military equipment from Ukraine like:
  • alkhalid engines and transmissions
  • Upgrades to our t-80 UD fleet
  • Anti tank missiles for our tanks
  • upgrades to the PAF air refuelers/ tanker fleet
So there are three real questions
1) the poll question, do you think Russia will invade Ukraine and will they take over all of Ukraine? Will they make it part of Russia or install the original democratically elected governor that was over thrown by the west?

2) what will happen to our defence equipment/ projects in Ukraine

3) what will be Pakistan’s stance and in your opinion what should be Pakistan’s stance , will we keep quiet and not antagonize the Russians, will we support Russia and win some support or will we stand with Ukraine ?

please give reasons as I want to learn from your opinion

k
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

PDFChamp
Why a So-Called "Limited" Nuclear War Between India and Pakistan Would Devastate the Planet
Replies
8
Views
465
HAIDER
HAIDER
Champion_Usmani
The Doval Doctrine – India’s Hybrid War against Pakistan
2 3
Replies
35
Views
4K
Kaleem.61
Kaleem.61
terry5
Kashmir’s fog of war
Replies
2
Views
565
ghazi52
ghazi52
Dalit
America longing for a new project after Afghanistan
Replies
11
Views
1K
Nasr
Nasr
The SC
An American report: Saudi Arabia is the fifth most powerful country in the world ... and the first in the Arab and Islamic world
8 9 10 11 12 13
Replies
184
Views
12K
The SC
The SC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom