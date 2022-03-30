Impact on US-Pakistan relations with the new government

SuvarnaTeja
Finally Biden is going to call shortly after the new government takes office.
With positive change in US-Pakistan relations, what goodies can Pakistan expect to receive?
- Additional F-16 fighter jets
- Upgrade existing F-16 fighter jets
- AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters
- Hellfire II missiles
- Engines for T-129 ATAK Choppers
- Access to frozen CSF funds