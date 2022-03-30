What's new

Impact on US-Pakistan relations with the new government

Finally Biden is going to call shortly after the new government takes office.

With positive change in US-Pakistan relations, what goodies can Pakistan expect to receive?

  • Additional F-16 fighter jets
  • Upgrade existing F-16 fighter jets
  • AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters
  • Hellfire II missiles
  • Engines for T-129 ATAK Choppers
  • Access to frozen CSF funds
 
I don't have a problem with opposition but the fact that they are doing this on the orders of US is very shameful and amounts to treason.

Phir jab White people treat as slaves....we all act surprised.

You don't even respect your country , I wonder who will respect you. Just to dethrone Khan , they are colluding with a foreign entity
 
jo ho gaya so ho gaya.

We have to make best of the bad situation.

There is no point in sulking.
 
none of this is worth it if they start drone strikes again in north west Pakistan/KPK. If God forbid the US starts their drones with the permission of puppet Pakistani government we are going to witness another wave of terrorism. I dont care if you support IK or not, one of the greatest things he did was to put a complete stop on American drones on Pakistani soil and saying no to American bases.
 
They have no reason to start done strikes again. It made sense when their boys were in Afghanistan and on the receiving end of Taliban attacks.
 
Instead of becoming hijra, better to support ABSOLUTELY NOT!

PS: This is the first time in history, Ex-Officers supporting a govt openly meanwhile public society bashing pandas sitting in GHQ...
 
Last edited:
There is nothing g left with senior militery leadership. I'm beginning to doubt if they are responsible or competent to defend the eastern border.
 
Grow up and have some self respect for yourself. Country selects leaders for a reason and leaders are the one who take country to the dizzy heights. When corruption is at that scale that our leaders can be bought so easily then lannat hai ais quoam per.
No wonder country can't move forward and is begging and borrowing to survive while Nora gets helicopter taxi service for his biryani.
There is no best situation going to be only option is a bad situation and if people have got mindset like that.
 
Begging is a mentality.
 
Nothing major, we will continue to get peanuts enough to keep us alive and but on a reduced diet only to barely survive...

And all the supporters of that status will be in seventh heaven...

For comparison US offered $30 bn to Turkey for it allow the northern route into Iraq at the outset of the Iraqi invasion in 2003...which they duly rejected.

And our intrepid commando, laid down in submission on a mere suggestion of a $1 billion dollar here and there...

A nation of perennial beggars and prostitutes with a very low price...
 
They will make up thousands of excuses their continued ISIS threats, etc., the list is endless.
 

